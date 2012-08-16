GeForce GTX 660 Ti Review: Nvidia's Trickle-Down Keplernomics

OpenCL: Image Processing (Basemark CL)
Image Processing
Next we turn to image editing using a selection of filters. All of AMD’s cards (with the exception of the workstation-specific models) soundly trounce anything Nvidia has to offer, so we’ll focus exclusively on the results generated by the GeForce boards.
While the stock GeForce GTX 660 Ti behaves almost identically like a GTX 670, the overclocked model gives the GeForce GTX 680 a run for its money. Meanwhile, the last-generation cards can't match the 600-series offerings.
http://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/ASUS/GeForce_GTX_660_Ti_Direct_Cu_II/1.html
Still, the GTX 660Ti looks to be a decent card.
Not really fond of how nVidia keeps nerfing their memory bandwidth though.
Once prices drop a little, I could see it being an excellent mainstream card.
BUT THE PRICE...!
c'mon SON let's be real here......
ridiculous @ $300 beans..
that's depressing but I understand nVidia has designated GTX 6 series as a gaming cards but c'mon SON.!!!
ridiculous once again..