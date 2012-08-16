GeForce GTX 660 Ti Review: Nvidia's Trickle-Down Keplernomics

OpenCL: Image Processing (Basemark CL)

Image Processing

Next we turn to image editing using a selection of filters. All of AMD’s cards (with the exception of the workstation-specific models) soundly trounce anything Nvidia has to offer, so we’ll focus exclusively on the results generated by the GeForce boards.

While the stock GeForce GTX 660 Ti behaves almost identically like a GTX 670, the overclocked model gives the GeForce GTX 680 a run for its money. Meanwhile, the last-generation cards can't match the 600-series offerings.