Seven GeForce GTX 670 Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

We have seven GeForce GTX 670 cards. Which is fastest? Which is quietest? Each one swaggers onto the scene ready to prove its worth to your wallet. We emphasize thermals, acoustics, and design in this many-way shoot-out based on Nvidia's capable GK104.

Palit GTX 670 JetStream

Like Palit's GeForce GTX 680, the company's GTX 670 JetStream is a three-slot card with a massive cooler. Oddly enough, the company mounts that large thermal solution on Nvidia's reference GeForce GTX 670 PCB.

Not surprisingly, then, you get the same four display outputs and twin six-pin auxiliary power connectors. Palit even employs the same conservative 1006 MHz base and 1085 MHz GPU Boost core clock ratings as Galaxy's dual-slot card. As with Gainward, though, Palit does push its memory modules up to 1527 MHz for a little bit of extra bandwidth.

With all of its other specifications identical to Gainward, neither board is available in the U.S. yet, unfortunately, making Palit's appearance largely a performance exhibition.

This relatively heavy card is supported by a massive frame, making it fairly rigid. However, it could cause your motherboard to flex. If your chassis includes a graphics card support bracket, this model might warrant its use.

