GeForce GTX 680, Part 2: SLI, 5760x1080, And Overclocking

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 680 does really well in Battlefield 3, usurping the company’s own GeForce GTX 590 in two of three resolutions. But the Radeon HD 7970 wasn’t far behind, particularly at 2560x1600.

Two GTX 680s have little trouble making Ultra quality settings playable all the way up to 5760x1080.

AMD’s Radeon HD 7970s can't quite keep up at 1920x1080. However, as resolution increases and anti-aliasing is applied, the GeForce cards start losing momentum. Radeons in CrossFire never manage to catch the GK104-based competition, but they get quite close.