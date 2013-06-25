GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

Results: Battlefield 3
The difference between a GeForce GTX 760, 660 Ti, Radeon HD 7950 with Boost, and 7950 isn’t very large using Battlefield 3’s most demanding settings at 1920x1080. Really, your choice is going to come down to price in this title. And that’s where the GeForce GTX 760 really shines, undercutting all three of those cards in the same class.
Performance over time shows us that, even in the most demanding part of our test sequence, the GeForce GTX 760 maintains more than 55 FPS. That’s what you want to see.
We continue experimenting with our FCAT tools for reporting the amount of difference you see in the time it takes to render consecutive frames. In our GeForce GTX 770 review, we used 99th percentile results. Internally, it was argued that this number is too high because it balloons very quickly with the worst few samples. A 95th percentile rating is more accurately reflects the worst case without outliers.
And so we see the time variance between frames drop under 1 ms for all seven of these cards.
Re-read the conclusion in question below. He doesn't say it is faster, he says this card will replace Don's recommendation for best $250 card and displace the 7950 Boost. ie. Don won't be recommending a $300 card that trades blows or barely beats a $250 card. If both were to end up $250, things change.
quote - "A quick reference to Best Graphics Cards For The Money: June 2013 shows that Don is currently recommending the Tahiti-based Radeon HD 7870 for $250. With almost certainty, the GeForce GTX 760 will take that honor next month, displacing the Radeon HD 7950 with Boost at $300 in the process."
test, given it does so well for the other CUDA tests, especially iRay and Blender?
Btw, I don't suppose you could include 580 SLI results for the game tests? ;)
Or do you have just the one 580?
My only gripe with the 760 is the misuse of a model number which allows one to
infer it should be quicker than older cards with 'lesser' names (660, etc.) when
infact it's often slower. I really wish NVIDIA would stop releasing products that
exhibit such enormous performance overlap. Given the evolutionary nature of
GPUs, and the time that has passed since the 600s launched, one might
reasonably expect a 760 to beat the 670 too, but it never does. To me, the
price drop is the only thing it has going for it. The endless meddling with shader
numbers, clocks, bus width, etc., creates an utter muddle of performance
response depending on the game. One really has to judge based on the
individual game rather than any general product description or spec summary.
I just hope Skyrim players with 660s don't upgrade on the assumption newer
model names mean better performance, but I expect some will.
Ian.
Amazing performance at 250$. The 265bit memory interface does wonders for GK104.
Now I am wondering if there will even be a GTX760ti, while there is a large enough gap in the product stack, I have a feeling there is a chance there may not be a "ti" version.
Anyone know more?