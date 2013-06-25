GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

Results: Battlefield 3

The difference between a GeForce GTX 760, 660 Ti, Radeon HD 7950 with Boost, and 7950 isn’t very large using Battlefield 3’s most demanding settings at 1920x1080. Really, your choice is going to come down to price in this title. And that’s where the GeForce GTX 760 really shines, undercutting all three of those cards in the same class.

Performance over time shows us that, even in the most demanding part of our test sequence, the GeForce GTX 760 maintains more than 55 FPS. That’s what you want to see.

We continue experimenting with our FCAT tools for reporting the amount of difference you see in the time it takes to render consecutive frames. In our GeForce GTX 770 review, we used 99th percentile results. Internally, it was argued that this number is too high because it balloons very quickly with the worst few samples. A 95th percentile rating is more accurately reflects the worst case without outliers.

And so we see the time variance between frames drop under 1 ms for all seven of these cards.