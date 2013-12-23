SLI Scaling: Can Three GeForce GTX 760s Beat Two 780s?

Test System And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-4770K: 3.50 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 1150 Overclocked to 4.5 GHz at 1.20 V Motherboard ASRock Z87 Extreme9/AC, BIOS 1.80, PEX 8747 48-Lane PCIe 3.0 Switch CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 with Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD (16 GB) XMP-2200 CAS 11 at DDR3-1600 CAS 9 Defaults GTX 780 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 780: 863-902 MHz GPU, 3 GB GDDR5-6008 GTX 760 Graphics EVGA 04G-P4-2766-KR: 980-1033 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-6008 Hard Drive Samsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair AX860i: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Platinum System Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 331.58 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.4.0.1017

The biggest issue we face when it comes to testing three-way SLI is that Intel’s fastest mainstream CPUs only have 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes. The LGA 2011 platform is an alternative, though the processor architecture it hosts is one generation older. The other alternative is to use a motherboard with a bridge chip able to turn 16 lanes of PCI Express connectivity into 32. ASRock sent over our lab's first Z87-based platform with the requisite on-board components, its Z87 Extreme9/AC.

The reason bridges work so well is that they’re able to send multiple copies of the same data to each card. Because the members of an SLI array operate on identical information, this has the benefit of multiplying out bandwidth without needing a much more complicated on-die PCI Express controller. A slightly latency penalty is the only noticeable drawback to this approach, since data has to go through one more piece of silicon.