SLI Scaling: Can Three GeForce GTX 760s Beat Two 780s?

Results: Metro: Last Light, Medium Details
Nvidia's GeForce GTX 780 continues its charge through Metro: Last Light at our medium-quality settings. SLI scaling looks fairly weak on both the 760 and 780.
A single GeForce GTX 760 is perfectly capable at 5760x1080, dipping below 30 FPS in only a few frames. Adding cards raises the average frame rate slightly, but also causes minimum frame rate to drop under 20 FPS.
One GeForce GTX 780 is faster, but still not fast enough for Surround at 5760x1080. A second 780 imposes even lower minimums as it simultaneously bolsters the average frame rate.
Yes, but the problem is that it's hard to find six cards laying around (three of each), and we quit buying 2GB cards for 3-way SLI a couple years back when they started running out of memory at 2560x1600. It got worse in Surround mode.
weird sh!t sometimes happens with multi-card setups. i have owned both crossfire and sli in the last couple years, and now i'm dead set on single card is the only way to go, only takes one game not to work properly to ruin your day. Multi card for me, is only for when the best card available isn't powerful enough for you, or maybe second best card as the best is often overpriced ridiculously.
http://www.ocaholic.ch/modules/smartsection/item.php?page=0&itemid=1172