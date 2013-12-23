SLI Scaling: Can Three GeForce GTX 760s Beat Two 780s?

Results: Metro: Last Light, Medium Details

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 780 continues its charge through Metro: Last Light at our medium-quality settings. SLI scaling looks fairly weak on both the 760 and 780.

A single GeForce GTX 760 is perfectly capable at 5760x1080, dipping below 30 FPS in only a few frames. Adding cards raises the average frame rate slightly, but also causes minimum frame rate to drop under 20 FPS.

One GeForce GTX 780 is faster, but still not fast enough for Surround at 5760x1080. A second 780 imposes even lower minimums as it simultaneously bolsters the average frame rate.