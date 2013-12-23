SLI Scaling: Can Three GeForce GTX 760s Beat Two 780s?

Power And Efficiency

The power consumption chart scales almost linearly as our configurations become more complex. If performance scales the same way, there's a good chance we'll derive a lot of value out of GeForce GTX 760s in up to three-way SLI.

Unfortunately, performance doesn’t scale to power consumption. A pair of GeForce GTX 760s barely outperform one 780, and two 780s are faster than three 760s.

Because it's quite a bit faster and only uses moderately more power, one GeForce GTX 780 enjoys a 24% efficiency lead over one GeForce GTX 760. Two 780s in SLI are also fairly efficient, while three GeForce GTX 760s are not.

Although some of our power measurements are graphics card-only, these results include each complete configuration. After all, in the real world, platform power is the most realistic gauge of what you should expect to pay for. With that said, the CPU does have a normalizing effect on the overall chart.