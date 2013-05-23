Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

OpenCL: Double-Precision
Although the GeForce GTX 780 shares large parts of its DNA with GeForce GTX Titan, the newer card’s driver does not offer the same option to speed up double-precision performance (at the cost of frequency). Consider this a matter of market segmentation by Nvidia, preventing the 780 from becoming a super-cheap development board for compute apps.
Financial Analysis Performance (FP64)
The Monte Carlo pricing test leaves no doubt that Nvidia purposely (and artificially) dumbs down the GeForce GTX 780’s FP64 capabilities in order to give Titan some breathing space.
Folding@Home (FP64)
With double-precision activated, the 780 retains its lead over the 680, but drops behind the aging GeForce GTX 580 in the Folding@Home benchmark.
Anyone who hoped that the GeForce GTX 780 would be a cheaper option for scientific computing is going to be disappointed. While this is an understandable move, it also wasn't necessary.
Of course, one could argue that as we get closer to higher-end products, the performance increase is always minimal and price to performance ratio starts to increase, however, for the past 3-4 years (or so I guess), never has it been that the 2nd highest-end GPU having such low performance difference with the highest-end GPU. It's usually significant enough that the highest end GPU (GTX x80) still has it's place.
Tl;dr,
The GTX Titan was released to make the GTX 780 look incredibly good, and people (especially on the internet), will spread the news fast enough claiming the $650 release price for the GTX 780 is good and reasonable, and people who didn't even bother reading reviews and benchmarks, will take their word and pay the premium for GTX 780.
Nvidia is taking a different route to compete with AMD or one could say that they're not even trying to compete with AMD in terms of price/performance (at least for the high-end products).
Thats apretty bad analogy. A gpu is still smooth even with some of the cores/vram/etc turned off, it doesn't increase latency/frametimes/etc.
