GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested

How We Test Nvidia's GeForce GTX 800M Graphics

Origin PC supplied all the hardware needed to test the latest GeForce modules, and the previous set of data we generated was also facilitated by Origin PC. This is how the company's Eon17-S looks for 2014, when ordered in white:

Using the stats reported by GPU-Z, this is how our hardware and software is being benchmarked. The notebook needed to be custom-ordered to retain the previously-used Core i7-4930MX, since that processor was replaced by Intel's slightly-faster Core i7-4940MX.

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-4930MX: 3.0 to 3.9 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, FCPGA946 Motherboard, Chassis Origin PC Eon17-S: Intel HM87 Express, 4 x DIMM, 3 x SATA/2 x mSATA/1 x eSATA 6Gb/s, HDMI, Dual DisplayPort, 17.3" FHD 1080p Cooling System Dual-blower air: 2 x CPU pipes, 2 x GPU pipes, 1 x GDDR5 pipe RAM Kingston 99U5469-041.A00LF (8 GB) 2 x 4 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28, Dual-Channel Mode GeForce GTX 800M Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 880M: 954-993 MHz GPU, 8 GB GDDR5-5000 Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M: 941-967 MHz GPU, 6 GB GDDR5-4008 Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M: 797-915 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-4008 GeForce GTX 700M Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 780M: 771-797 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-5000 Nvidia GeForce GTX 770M: 706-797 MHz GPU, 3 GB GDDR5-4008 Nvidia GeForce GTX 765M: 797-863 MHz GPU, 2 GB GDDR5-4008 Storage Samsung 840 Pro MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Realtek 802.11b/g/n + Bluetooth v4.0+LE Combo Half Mini-Card module Power Chicony A12-230P1A: 100-240 VAC to 19.5 VDC, 11.8 A System Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium x64 GeForce GTX 800M Graphics Nvidia GeForce Mobile 337.50 WHQL GeForce GTX 700M Graphics Nvidia GeForce Mobile 332.21 WHQL

Nvidia's newest modules are tested with the company's new 337.50 driver, which could have thrown a wrench in our plans to compare last generation's hardware to the latest and greatest (at least as far as isolating the graphics modules was concerned). Fortunately, we found that the games we're using are barely affected by the update.

The Eon17-S’s only potential benchmarking issue is that its 1920x1080 panel resolution is too low to maximally stress Nvidia’s potent Kepler-based GK104 GPU. StarTech's MDP2DVID dual-link DVI adapter supplies the bandwidth to feed our aging Dell 30" screen its native 2560x1600 resolution from the notebook’s DisplayPort output, pushing slightly beyond the capabilities of QHD-equipped machines.