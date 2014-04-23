GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested

How We Test Nvidia's GeForce GTX 800M Graphics
Origin PC supplied all the hardware needed to test the latest GeForce modules, and the previous set of data we generated was also facilitated by Origin PC. This is how the company's Eon17-S looks for 2014, when ordered in white:
Using the stats reported by GPU-Z, this is how our hardware and software is being benchmarked. The notebook needed to be custom-ordered to retain the previously-used Core i7-4930MX, since that processor was replaced by Intel's slightly-faster Core i7-4940MX.
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-4930MX: 3.0 to 3.9 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, FCPGA946
|Motherboard, Chassis
|Origin PC Eon17-S: Intel HM87 Express, 4 x DIMM, 3 x SATA/2 x mSATA/1 x eSATA 6Gb/s, HDMI, Dual DisplayPort, 17.3" FHD 1080p
|Cooling System
|Dual-blower air: 2 x CPU pipes, 2 x GPU pipes, 1 x GDDR5 pipe
|RAM
|Kingston 99U5469-041.A00LF (8 GB) 2 x 4 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28, Dual-Channel Mode
|GeForce GTX 800M Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 880M: 954-993 MHz GPU, 8 GB GDDR5-5000 Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M: 941-967 MHz GPU, 6 GB GDDR5-4008 Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M: 797-915 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-4008
|GeForce GTX 700M Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 780M: 771-797 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-5000 Nvidia GeForce GTX 770M: 706-797 MHz GPU, 3 GB GDDR5-4008 Nvidia GeForce GTX 765M: 797-863 MHz GPU, 2 GB GDDR5-4008
|Storage
|Samsung 840 Pro MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Realtek 802.11b/g/n + Bluetooth v4.0+LE Combo Half Mini-Card module
|Power
|Chicony A12-230P1A: 100-240 VAC to 19.5 VDC, 11.8 A
|System Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium x64
|GeForce GTX 800M Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce Mobile 337.50 WHQL
|GeForce GTX 700M Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce Mobile 332.21 WHQL
Nvidia's newest modules are tested with the company's new 337.50 driver, which could have thrown a wrench in our plans to compare last generation's hardware to the latest and greatest (at least as far as isolating the graphics modules was concerned). Fortunately, we found that the games we're using are barely affected by the update.
The Eon17-S’s only potential benchmarking issue is that its 1920x1080 panel resolution is too low to maximally stress Nvidia’s potent Kepler-based GK104 GPU. StarTech's MDP2DVID dual-link DVI adapter supplies the bandwidth to feed our aging Dell 30" screen its native 2560x1600 resolution from the notebook’s DisplayPort output, pushing slightly beyond the capabilities of QHD-equipped machines.
|3D Games
|Arma 3
|Version 1.08.113494, 30-Sec. Fraps "Infantry Showcase" Test Set 1: Standard Preset, No AA, Standard AF Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, 8x FSAA, Ultra AF
|Battlefield 4
|Version 1.0.0.1, DirectX 11, 100-Sec. Fraps "Tashgar" Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA, 4X AF, SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 4X MSAA, 16X AF, HBAO
|Far Cry 3
|V. 1.05, DirectX 11, 50-sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
|F1 2012
|Steam version, in-game benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|Metro: Last Light
|Steam version, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" SceneTest Set 1: DX11, Med Quality, 4x AF, Low Blur, No SSAA, No Tesselation, No PhysXTest Set 2: DX11, High Quality, 16x AF, Normal Blur, SSAA, Tesselation Normal, No PhysX
|Tomb Raider
|Steam version, Built-In Benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality Preset (8x AF, FXAA), Motion Blur, Screen Effects Test Set 2: Ultimate Quality, (16x AF, FXAA), Tesselation, TressFX
|Synthetic
|3DMark Professional
|Version 1.1, SystemInfo 4.17.0.0, Fire Strike Benchmark (Extreme Off/On)
Previously I wouldn't consider getting a gaming laptop due to their short battery life, even when not gaming. But if a laptop with this kind of hardware can manage 5 - 6 hours, I'd consider it...
I hate these kind of naming tricks... Even 860a and 860b or anything that gives out what you will get.
GPUs have been multi-core for ages now. Well beyond desktop cores, even. The GTX880M in particular is a 1,536-core GPU. Similar numbers have been around for a long time.
http://www.geforce.com/hardware/notebook-gpus/geforce-gtx-880m/specifications