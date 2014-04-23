GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested

Results: F1 2012 And Tomb Raider

F1 2012 and Tomb Raider are the only two games in today’s suite that don't include frame rate over time charts, so we're combining both titles on one page.

The first test, F1 2012, is primarily bottlenecked by system memory at its High Quality preset, though GPU limits are more pronounced at 2560x1600.

Everyone wins in F1 2012; even the GeForce GTX 765M pushes 44 FPS at Ultra quality and 2560x1600.

If you’re ordering a notebook with a QHD display, you’ll probably want at least the GeForce GTX 770M to play Tomb Raider using the game's High Quality preset. I could also recommend the GeForce GTX 860M, though we need to be specific to the GK104-based version for now. Without benchmark results to gauge Nvidia's Maxwell-based part, there's no telling where it places in comparison.

Shifting focus to 1920x1080, the GeForce GTX 870M is more than sufficient for Tomb Raider’s Ultimate quality profile. It also stomps on its predecessor, the GeForce GTX 770M.