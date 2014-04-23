GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested

Results: Battlefield 4

Although Battlefield 4's single-player campaign is mostly graphics-bound, our benchmark isn't a problem for these variations of Nvidia's GK104 GPU, though the GeForce GTX 765M gets a little sluggish at 1920x1080 using the High quality preset.

The GeForce GTX 770M pulls through that resolution well, fumbling as we step up to 2560x1600. Buyers of QHD-equipped machines will want a GeForce GTX 870M or higher upgrade.

Nvidia's 3D Vision technology might have been an option in Arma 3, but the frame rates in Battlefield 4 using High quality and 1920x1080 are too low. The GeForce GTX 880M dips below 60 FPS at one point, which would yield sub-30 FPS performance in each eye. We haven't pulled those 3D Vision glasses out for a long time...

Anyone who enjoys the visual fidelity of Battlefield 4’s Ultra preset will probably enjoy the performance of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 870M, 780M, and 880M.