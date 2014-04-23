GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested

Power And Heat
So far, the GeForce GTX 770M looks to be slightly faster than the 860M. And yet, it also uses less power. Other modules follow the power curves we'd expect, given their performance. I wouldn't be surprised to see the next generation of gaming notebooks including larger and heavier coolers to contend with the additional heat.
Thermals aren't an issue for Origin PC’s full-sized Eon17-S, though. I didn’t need to adjust its fan speed at any point during our experimentation. Rather, the system sets its fans to roughly 50% under load, regardless of the graphics module you have installed. If, at some point in the future, you find your Eon17-S to be noisy, it’s probably time to blow the dust out.
Previously I wouldn't consider getting a gaming laptop due to their short battery life, even when not gaming. But if a laptop with this kind of hardware can manage 5 - 6 hours, I'd consider it...
I hate these kind of naming tricks... Even 860a and 860b or anything that gives out what you will get.
GPUs have been multi-core for ages now. Well beyond desktop cores, even. The GTX880M in particular is a 1,536-core GPU. Similar numbers have been around for a long time.
