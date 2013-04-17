OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

DirectX: AutoCAD 2013, 3D
We like to run 2D benchmarks for the sake of completeness, but 3D is where we expect to see most of the differences between these cards. After all, 3D performance is why you'd pay more for one high-end graphics board over another.
Summary of the 3D Performance Benchmarks
While all of the cards look pretty similar in our 2D test, the same can't be said for the 3D benchmark. Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan pulls ahead of the 680 and 580. Meanwhile, two generations of AMD architectures are significantly slower. The 40 percent difference between the GeForce GTX Titan and Radeon HD 7970 put them in completely different leagues.
It's also pretty interesting that the GTX Titan, 680, and 580 aren't all that far apart from each other. If you already own one of those other two prior flagships, it's probably not worth sinking another $1,000 into the GK110-based board exclusively for AutoCAD.
BTW, I'm hoping the OpenCL benchmarks all make it to the GPU Charts. I'd like to know how the HD 7870 stacks up, at least. Being a new owner of one, I'm pleased at the showing made by the other Radeons. I had expected Titan to better on OpenCL, based on all the hype.
The whole point of Titan was to make a consumer card based on the Tesla GPU. I don't think AMD has a separate GPU for their workstation or "SKY" cards.
In Pro applications :
1. 7970 is generally quite bad.
2. Titan has mixed performance.
3. Drivers make or break a card.
In more consumer friendly 'general' apps :
1. 7970 dominates. Completely.
2. 680 is piss poor (as expected)
3. 580 may or may not compete.
4. Titan is not worth having.
AMD needs to tie up moar with Pro app developers. Thats the market which is ever expanding, and will bring huge revenue.
Would have been interesting to see how the FirePro version of 7970 performs compared to the HD7970.
It isn't pointless, since it helps put into perspective where this non-pro video card stands in the professional world. It's like making a lot of gaming benchmarks out of professional cards with no non-pro cards. You need perspective.
Other than that, is was an interesting read.
