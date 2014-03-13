Gigabyte Aivia Uranium Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

Design And Features

Look and Feel

The Aivia Uranium is on the heavy side due its two AA rechargeable batteries. Although Gigabyte crams those two batteries into the mouse body, it still sports a nice-looking shape. Only when you compare the Aivia Uranium to other mice does this peripheral's size become apparent.

So long as you're right-handed, the Aivia Uranium should fit well. Unfortunately, lefties need not apply. The surface texture is quite rough. In fact, it feels like fine sandpaper on the side, which lends to a very secure grip.

The following images are of the Aivia Uranium from all sides. Click on the preview pictures to view them at full size.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The drawback of Gigabyte's matte surface is that it attracts fingerprints, which you can see in the picture on the two mouse buttons. Gigabyte tries to alleviate this problem by providing a cloth to wipe away unsightly oils.

The extra buttons feature a silver metal-looking finish and an angular shape, which complement the mouse nicely. They also provide a good grip, which makes them ergonomically sound as well. Anyone with smaller hands will be at a disadvantage due the mouse’s large size, though. Larger hands are required to really have fun with it.

Details and Features

Enough with the overview; let’s take a closer look. The 4D mouse wheel has a smooth texture, leaving the soft rubber material to provide the grip. This works fairly well in practice. You don't get a lot of feedback when scrolling, which subjectively feels wobbly and imprecise.

The side buttons and mouse wheel button are better, offering good feedback. The same goes for the left and right mouse buttons, which have a clear actuation point after a sufficient amount of travel.

The DPI switch is the only two-way switch on the mouse; it works well in practice. Right below it are the lock switch that halts the mouse and the profile switch.

There are a total of four side buttons that can all be freely configured separately for each of the five profiles. They’re easy enough to reach for medium-size to very large hands. This is another place where Gigabyte's Aivia Uranium offers good ergonomics.

On the bottom of the mouse, there’s an on/off button (which is important for wireless mice) and a connect button. The gliding feet are fairly large and made from PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene). This material is better known as Teflon.

There’s a micro-USB connector on the back of the mouse, which can be connected to the charging station’s cable. However, any other micro-USB cable will fit as well, which means that the mouse can be directly connected to a PC or charged with a smartphone charger.

Either way, the use of a non-proprietary connector makes life easier.