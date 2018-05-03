Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 Motherboard Review: Threadripping In Style

Elgato HD60 deals Elgato Hd60 Pro Console Game... very.co.uk £159.99 View Elgato Game Capture HD60... Amazon Prime £215 View

How We Test

The Corsair Crystal Series 570X still houses our Threadripper test bed, and it pairs well with the Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7, as far as aesthetics are concerned. This previously reviewed chassis screams "sex appeal!" with tempered glass on four sides, as well as three prominent 120mm LED fans in front (with room for 360mm or 240mm radiators for liquid cooling). Since it is a review rig, we’ve been moving components in and out quite a bit, so the rubber pads for the glass standoffs have started to erode. Also, dust isn’t too much of a concern for us, but the case has plenty of gaps throughout at the glass joints, so keep a can of compressed air handy.

An Elgato HD60 Pro still lives comfortably in one of our PCIe x16 slots, waiting for the chance to stream some good PUBG, CS:GO, or general benchmark tests. As for the remaining components, there are no changes to our rig. Antec’s 1200W High Current power supply provides the juice to our Gigabyte GTX 1080 G1 Gaming GPU and Ryzen Threadripper 1950X CPU. G.Skill provides the 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, and Toshiba still supports all of our motherboard reviewers with its 256GB RD400 M.2 NVMe drive. Fractal Design’s Celsius S36 360mm water cooler is placed on the intake side of our chassis to provide cooling for our 190W processor.

Test Hardware

Benchmark Settings Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613 Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21 CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography Memory Bandwidth Iometer Version 1.1.0 4K Random Read, 4K Random Write 128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMO OpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8 Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing 3D Tests & Settings 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0 Test Set 1: Skydiver, 1920x1080, Default Preset Test Set 2: Firestrike, 1920x1080, Default Preset Test Set 3: Firestrike Extreme, 2560x1440 Default Preset Application Tests & Settings HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4 LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3 Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0 Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark-driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4 Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark-driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0 Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark-driven routine Blender Version 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Game Tests & Settings Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Version 2.50.28527 High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 1920x1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA High Preset - 3840x2160, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 3840x2160, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain 1920x1080 - Ultra High Preset, 16x AF 3840x2160 - Ultra High Preset, 16x AF Metro Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64 High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation Very High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation High Quality, 3840x2160, High Tesselation Very High Quality, 3840x2160, Very High Tesselation The Talos Principle Version 301136 1920x1080 - High Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF 1920x1080 - Ultra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF 3840x2160 - High Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF 3840x2160 - Ultra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

