Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 Motherboard Review: Threadripping In Style
Think of it as a jolt of Joe in motherboard form: Gigabyte’s X399 Aorus Gaming 7 delivers a bit of desktop-PC pick-me-up for days when your workflow is a snooze. Some might call this motherboard's profusion of LEDs downright gaudy, but our concerns are more practical: Can this Aorus board keep our reviewer grounded in performance, while elevating his prosumer status to 11 with loads of IO and pretty lights?
If RGB bling and lots of fan headers are key to your Threadripper build, this Aorus X399 board surpasses other X399 offerings. Excellent performance and overclocking capabilities, improved UEFI functionality, and a deep feature set also help hoist it above the competition.
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7
If RGB bling and lots of fan headers are key to your Threadripper build, this Aorus X399 board surpasses other X399 offerings. Excellent performance and overclocking capabilities, improved UEFI functionality, and a deep feature set also help hoist it above the competition.
Spring is in the air, and the Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 keeps our desk space bright. It's downright festive, with a shower of patterned lighting emitting from our Corsair 570X Threadripper test bench. Though AMD's Ryzen Threadripper chips target the prosumer market, the expectations of those buyers have come a long, long way from beige cases and Zip disks. Both the ASRock and MSI Threadripper boards we reviewed before this one provided LEDs enough for a window-chassis PC build, but Gigabyte kicks it up a notch with this Aorus-branded offering.
Everything about this product shouts "high-end." Though the retail box is smaller than those of the other two X399 review samples we mentioned and has a pleasant textured top and side panels, the bottom is festooned with marketing terms and feature descriptions. Opening the top greets us with a hard-plastic packaging support, as well as some motivational text for the gamer in all of us. Lifting the plastic tray unveils the bare board, with accessories below a cardboard tray.
Gigabyte does not go overboard with included goodies: a standard backplate, an SLI bridge, an Aorus badge, the usual G-Connector, and a couple of tie-down straps. (The company could have left out the graphics placard, since we're not VIPs, nor do we require "No Trespassing" signs in our work area.) The included Wi-Fi antenna uses long leads and a stand-alone antenna that you mount separately from the system chassis. Two thermistors are included, for additional in-chassis thermal monitoring, and two RGB-header extension cables are included to help wire out custom lighting for your build.