Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra Motherboard Review: $300 Excellence

We’ll be comparing the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra ($299.99) to the more expensive ASRock Phantom Gaming X ($349.99) and Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi ($379.99).
The test systems are as close as we can get to running the same specifications. Though memory may be different brands, the speed and primary timings are the same, as well as the GPU. We use as an updated W10 64-bit OS (1903) with all threat mitigations applied.
Test System Components
|Motherboard
|Ryzen 7 3700X
|Memory
|GSkill 2x8GB DDR4 3200 (F4-3200C16Q-32GTZRX) / GSkill 4x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
|Graphics
|Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070
|Storage
|Toshiba RD400 (512GB)
|Cooling
|Corsair H150i
|PSU
|EVGA G3 750W
|Operating System
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 431.36
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.0.2115 64: Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.9.6631 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC184115DEMO OpenGL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK281795 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4 Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00 Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
|Version 1.31.21360, High Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440, Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440
|F1 2017
|2017 Season, Abu Dhabi track, Rain, Medium Preset, Ultra-High Preset
MORE: Best Motherboards
MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard
MORE: All Motherboard Content
I hate how reviews very rarely talks about issues.
Yes I agree with you, it's really too much expensive for a motherboard !
But for the 10 gigabit LAN, I hope one day it will be used ! ;)
In France "Free" has the 10gbps optical fiber available for a lot of people now.
Look closely at the user manual that comes with these boards and you will find the 3rd M.2. (PCIE_M2C) slot and you will see it only supports up to M.2 PCIe v4.0 x2.
This unfortunately is an inaccuracy shared across many reviews of motherboards having a x570/3rd gen Ryzen configuration. You would think that this would be one of the first things caught in reviews of this chipset + processor combo.
At least there will be only one drive I have top accept this drop in performance since the PCIE x4 slot is usable for the 4th M.2's adapter card. Good thing I only run a few SATA HDD & SSD drives.
@slidai Yes you can use the M.2 slots without heatsinks. Beware the closeness of the M.2 C slot though - it is pretty close to the CPU socket and might interfere with some CPU cooling solutions (I have an AM4 +TR4 compatible water block that won't fit because of it).
On Motherboard quality... A $300+ USD that doesn't have a diagnostic LED readout or reset/on-off buttons onboard? Seriously? Jeez!