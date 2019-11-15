Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra Motherboard Review: $300 Excellence

We’ll be comparing the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra ($299.99) to the more expensive ASRock Phantom Gaming X ($349.99) and Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi ($379.99).

The test systems are as close as we can get to running the same specifications. Though memory may be different brands, the speed and primary timings are the same, as well as the GPU. We use as an updated W10 64-bit OS (1903) with all threat mitigations applied.

Test System Components

Motherboard Ryzen 7 3700X Memory GSkill 2x8GB DDR4 3200 (F4-3200C16Q-32GTZRX) / GSkill 4x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN) Graphics Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070 Storage Toshiba RD400 (512GB) Cooling Corsair H150i PSU EVGA G3 750W Operating System Windows 10 64-bit Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated Gigabit networking Graphics Driver GeForce 431.36

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 10 Version 2.0.2115 64: Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office 3DMark Version 2.9.6631 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R15 Build RC184115DEMO OpenGL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Cinebench R20 Version RBBENCHMARK281795 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 19.00 Integrated benchmark Game Tests and Settings Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Version 1.31.21360, High Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440, Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440 F1 2017 2017 Season, Abu Dhabi track, Rain, Medium Preset, Ultra-High Preset

