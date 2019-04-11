Gigabyte Z390 Gaming SLI Motherboard Review: Dollar Stretcher

Gigabyte Z390 Gaming SLI deals 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Gigabyte Z390 GAMING SLI... Amazon Prime £149.99 View

How We Test

Today’s Gigabyte Z390 Gaming SLI will be compared to the similarly priced Z390 Extreme4 from ASRock and the slightly-cheaper MAG Z390 Tomahawk from MSI. ASRock’s sample is based on the design of its mid-market predecessor and thus has a few extra features, but none of those should help it win either a performance or overclocking evaluation.

Comparison Products

Gigabyte Z390 Gaming SLI View Site

ASRock Z390 Extreme4 View Site

MSI MAG Z390 Tomahawk View Site

Test System Components

Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated gigabit networking Graphics Driver GeForce 399.24

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4K Random Read, 4K Random Write128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0, 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine Game Tests and Settings Ashes of the Singularity Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920 x 1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium Preset, no AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF Metro: Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920 x 1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920 x 1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF The Talos Principle Version 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content