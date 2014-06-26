System Builder Marathon, Q2 2014: A Balanced High-End Build

Results: Grid 2

The fun part of benchmarking Grid 2 is trying to figure out where graphics bottlenecks stop and the memory bandwidth limitations kick in. The built-in metric can even be CPU-constrained if all of your other subsystems are ample. By that point, though, you're looking at an academic exercise; performance is typically plenty-smooth. It’s because this game is so forgiving that I’m personally so shocked when I test a system that doesn’t excel.

Grid 2 is the second title (out of two) that requires an Ultra quality preset to demonstrate the value of two very high-end graphics cards working cooperatively. As with the previous title, Grid 2 also creates approximate performance parity between the two $1600 builds.