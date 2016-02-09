How Seagate Tests Its Hard Drives

Drop Testing
Where you find vibe testing, shock usually doesn’t lag far behind. The basic concept of a shock test is simple: pick the drive up, drop it and measure what happens. Of course, accurate results demand accurate test machinery, and Seagate’s labs are meticulous.
One drop we watched exhibited a 600 G amplitude with a one millisecond width on the sine wave pulse. As you may recall from high school physics, if the pulse width gets shorter, such as a half- or even quarter-millisecond, that increases the frequency input, or shock amplitude, to the drive. Think of it this way: if a right hook to your jaw takes two seconds to deliver its force to your face, you’re going to be fine. If it takes a tenth of a second, you’re going to be sprawled on the floor. Features within a hard drive respond differently to different shock pulse widths.
“We have to test the drives at various pulse widths and amplitudes to make sure that we’re good at various frequencies,” explained one tech. “Because if the drive gets shocked out in the field, you're not going to get an exactly perfect pulse input. It depends on what you drop it on. Or if it’s in a system and the system gets shocked, that will change the reaction. We look at the robustness of the product in a controlled fashion at various amplitudes and pulse widths so that we can get a good idea how it will behave out in the field.”
Curiously, to control the pulse width, engineers control some of their drop parameters with these little, circular foam pads. We had to laugh, watching these excruciatingly precise tests run on equipment worth many thousands of dollars, with the key test components being something that look like drink coasters. You know you’re in the presence of die-hard engineers when…
That is an enterprise storage rack full of 2u hotswap chassis. 18 chassis, 12 drives per chassis = 216 drives @ 6tb (?) per drive = 1,296 terabytes or 1.3 Petabytes.
You could store a lot of TV shows or movies on that thing. Imagine how many of those are used for YouTube? Yikes. They get 300 hours of footage uploaded every minute.
I know IT folks that refuse to use other brands of drives as well. I know IT folks that refuse to use servers from this brand or that brand. We can find anecdotal information about anything. It does not make it true.
I've had more Seagate drives die without warning than any other brand. The only ones that have survived are some old 250GB Barracuda ES. All other models I've owned had lots of bad sectors or just stopped working before the first year, but SMART almost always says the drive is fine!
Every other drive I've ever purchased simply became obsolete due to size and thus replaced.
They should be reading about how the other drive makers do their testing and learn from that. Hahaha
http://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_sc=1&_udlo=0&_fln=1&_udhi=200&LH_Complete=1&_ssov=1&_mPrRngCbx=1&LH_Sold=1&_from=R40&_sacat=0&_nkw=%28st31200N%2C+st32171N%2C+st32272N%2C+ST34371N%2C+st34520N%2C+st34573n%2C+st39173N%2C+st318417N%2C+st52160N%29&_sop=16
4.5 GB drives *selling* for $150+ I see a 2Gb for $120.
They must have been pretty decent at some point if SGI was putting them in their $5000-20000 workstations and people are spending $40+ per GB to get these now...