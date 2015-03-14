Trending

How We Test HDDs And SSDs

By

Introduction

Today we're giving you a glimpse into the software and procedures used to test client solid state and mechanical hard drives. Not every reviewer uses the same methods, so knowing what we present in each review is important as you make your purchasing decision. For the most part, you can take one SSD or hard drive tested by me and compare it to another product that I reviewed. We use a strict benchmarking regimen that ensures true apples to apples comparisons.

In our reviews we publish results from a handful of other products. We try to include performance data from NAND flash manufacturers like Intel, Crucial, SanDisk, Samsung and Toshiba. Not all of the devices under test (DUT) will be available in each review, but at least our approach to evaluating allows you to compare previously-tested DUTs to new products.

We look at performance a number of ways, and also pass judgement over packaging, bundled accessories and even the product specifications. Let's start with what those manufacturer-supplied numbers actually mean.


MORE: Best SSDs For The Money
MORE: Storage in the Forums

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • damric 14 March 2015 08:18
    How I test an SSD. HARD RESET my computer 20 times. If the SSD is still recognized by the motherboard, then the SSD controller is worth a flip.

    SSDs will never wear out due to IOPs. Only the controllers break. Quit kidding yourselves.
    Reply
  • schizz69 14 March 2015 09:05
    Great article. Always good to get a glimpse inside the process, which Tom's is always so willing to do.
    Thanks Chris.
    Reply
  • ssdpro 14 March 2015 14:23
    You'll notice all these review sites keep their tests nice and short. That way Samsung stays happy and keeps buying ad space. If they tested a drive months apart Samsung would be exposed with those floppy disk slow reads.
    Reply
  • sinharoy123 14 March 2015 14:33
    How to set 2 step verification option in FB
    Reply
  • sinharoy123 14 March 2015 14:33
    How to set 2 step verification option in FB
    Reply
  • Gurg 14 March 2015 16:42
    None of these tests give the consumer any indication of the degredation of the performance of the SSD over time. While my systems have been become more powerful and the software has been updated, the performance of my main SSD used mostly for for W7 and hardware drivers and as measured by Passmark runs has declined by 38% in about three years.
    Reply
  • unityole 14 March 2015 17:04
    @Gurg, as SSD over time, either via temperature or usage or amount of data filled performance declines. if you secure erase and install new window and it'll back to brand new performance again, tbh i think this article cover most of it, maybe you're just confused between a good ssd or uncleaned window files slowing down your system.
    Reply
  • ykki 16 March 2015 05:21
    How I test an SSD. HARD RESET my computer 20 times. If the SSD is still recognized by the motherboard, then the SSD controller is worth a flip.

    And that will be all on your first day of "How to test hardware the MacGyver way"

    Tomorrow we will learn to test psu's by putting them in microwave at 50 degree C for 60 minutes while it itself is powering the microwave.
    Thank you. :lol:

    Reply
  • damric 16 March 2015 05:45
    15491425 said:
    How I test an SSD. HARD RESET my computer 20 times. If the SSD is still recognized by the motherboard, then the SSD controller is worth a flip.

    And that will be all on your first day of "How to test hardware the MacGyver way"

    Tomorrow we will learn to test psu's by putting them in microwave at 50 degree C for 60 minutes while it is powering the microwave.
    Thank you. :lol:

    I choked on my drink you had me LOLing so hard :)
    Reply
  • unityole 16 March 2015 06:03
    15491425 said:
    How I test an SSD. HARD RESET my computer 20 times. If the SSD is still recognized by the motherboard, then the SSD controller is worth a flip.

    And that will be all on your first day of "How to test hardware the MacGyver way"

    Tomorrow we will learn to test psu's by putting them in microwave at 50 degree C for 60 minutes while it itself is powering the microwave.
    Thank you. :lol:

    calm down!!
    Reply