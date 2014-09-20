HP Z27x Dreamcolor Professional Display Review

Results: Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Pixel Response And Input Lag
Viewing Angles
Our photos look similar to other GB-r-LED monitors we’ve seen with one important difference. Even though the same red color shift exists in the vertical plane, shadow detail is superior. If you check out photos of the NEC PA272W, you’ll see that the darkest steps are more washed out than they are here. HP’s custom grid polarizer definitely has a visible benefit.
Screen Uniformity: Luminance
HP specifically chose not to use any uniformity compensation because of its negative effect on contrast and, to a lesser degree, color. Obviously it’s not missed on our review sample. A black field number below 10 percent means there are no visible hotspots on the screen. Combined with the Z27x’s low black level, it looks perfect to our eyes.
Here’s the white field measurement:
While this isn't the best result we’ve recorded, it is still perfect to the naked eye. The NEC and BenQ screens are represented with their uniformity compensation turned on. HP sees no need for the feature, and we agree with it.
Screen Uniformity: Color
The Z27x’s error of 3.54 Delta E is mainly caused by a barely perceptible green shift in the upper-right corner of the screen. It’s impossible to see in actual content and another sample might measure differently. Out of all the tests in our benchmark suite, it’s the only result we could call less-than-stellar.
Pixel Response And Input Lag
The Z27x is an AH-IPS screen and its draw time of 25 milliseconds confirms this. There are no blur-reduction options available, though you do get an overdrive setting. It helps reduce motion blur, but doesn’t reduce the measured response time. With typical video content, there are no issues. Regardless, we don’t expect many hardcore gamers to add a monitor like this to their rig.
Here are the lag results:
Input lag is also about average for a 60 Hz IPS display. Most people could game on the Z27x without issue. But if you’re looking for maximum frame rates and super-fast response, there are better alternatives out there.
