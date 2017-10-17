Intel Core i5-8600K Review: Coffee Lake's Jolting Value

Civilization VI, Battlefield 1 & Dawn of War III

Civilization VI AI Test

Core i5-8600K claims a lead over the rest of our stock-clocked field, and tuning yields solid performance gains.

AMD's Ryzen 7 1700 lags the field considerably at its default settings, largely due to its 3 GHz base and 3.7 GHz Precision Boost frequencies. This is a tale of two faces, though. AMD slows down the 1700's base clock rate considerably compared to other Ryzen 7 models. However, overclocking pushes the chip to 1800X-class performance. This makes Ryzen 7 1700 a potentially great value for tuners.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

The Core i5-8600K is also nimble during our Civilization VI graphics test, taking the top spot. The -7600K suffers in stock form due to its four cores. But, like the Ryzen 7 1700, it responds well to overclocking.

Battlefield 1 (DX11)

We're graphics-bound at the top end of this chart, where Core i5-8600K makes its appearance. Meanwhile, the Core i5-7600K starts lower on our hierarchy and has to be overclocked in order to catch up.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

The Warhammer 40,000: DoW III benchmark scales wonderfully with increased execution resources, but speedy clock rates also provide a big benefit. Intel's Core i5-8600K takes an easy lead over less expensive chips in both stock and overclocked configurations.



