Intel Core i5-8600K Review: Coffee Lake's Jolting Value

Project CARS, Far Cry Primal & Rise of the Tomb
Project CARS
The Core i5-8600K handily dispatches its predecessor in Project CARS, while Core i7-8700K performs as-expected at stock settings.
Our overclocked Ryzen processors struggle to keep up with Core i5-7600K during the test, which is surprising since they offer a higher core/thread count in a game purportedly optimized for parallelization. We'll be curious to compare Project CARS 2.
Far Cry Primal
Far Cry Primal's Dunia Engine 2 responds well to high clock rates and IPC throughput, but it also seems to like it when we turn off simultaneous multi-threading. That means Core i5s enjoy an advantage over Core i7 and Ryzen processors. Core i5-7600K trails the -8600K by a large margin. However, it does beat an overclocked Ryzen 7 1700.
Rise of the Tomb Raider
The -8600K's extra cores don't give us much over the -7600K in Rise of the Tomb Raider; the two processors tie each other at stock and overclocked frequencies.
Once again, there's a night-and-day difference between a stock Ryzen 7 1700 and the same CPU overclocked.
I also feel that the availability will be low for Coffee Lake until the end of this year, particularly throughout the holiday season. Due to that concern (as well as the total cost of platform ownership) I think that Ryzen with its 1600 and 1700 CPU's along with the 1600x will be the value kings this year, with Coffee Lake not hitting it's stride until early next year.
The fact that AMD's stuff doesn't have the same availability issues makes it a strong contender, imho, although Black Friday and Christmas sales will also like make Kaby Lake (and even Sky Lake) stuff at clearance prices appealing too, despite the lack of cores you'll find in Ryzen and now Coffee Lake.
http://www.nowinstock.net/computers/processors/intel/
and the rare place that has any, such as Microcenter, have gouging prices. Such as selling the plain i7-8700 (not the K version) with an MSRP of $300 for sale for $429.
http://www.microcenter.com/product/486087/Core_i7-8700_Coffee_Lake_32_GHz_LGA_1151_Boxed_Processor
There are two different sets of graphs, one that looks at CPU only costs and the other that considers CPU, mobo, and cooler costs. In the latter, the 8600K at 4.9GHz is clearly shown to cost more.
Same thing with AMD's Ryzen nnnnX CPUs.
A better GPU?//Why would you do that. at 1080p Ryzen will (bottleneck) hold back powerful GPU's, It won't give you equal performance. I bought a Ryzen for pure gaming and i ended up selling it..
B350 VRM's are pretty low quality for any sort of OC unless it's a mild one so for me that's a no go. If you're primarily into gaming then the 1600 has nothing on the i5, it simply trails it whether at stock settings or OC'd and even at productivity it beats a 1600 Ryzen processors in most task even with a 6 thread deficit so it's a pretty good investment overall.