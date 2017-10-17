Intel Core i5-8600K Review: Coffee Lake's Jolting Value

Project CARS, Far Cry Primal & Rise of the Tomb

Project CARS

The Core i5-8600K handily dispatches its predecessor in Project CARS, while Core i7-8700K performs as-expected at stock settings.

Our overclocked Ryzen processors struggle to keep up with Core i5-7600K during the test, which is surprising since they offer a higher core/thread count in a game purportedly optimized for parallelization. We'll be curious to compare Project CARS 2.

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal's Dunia Engine 2 responds well to high clock rates and IPC throughput, but it also seems to like it when we turn off simultaneous multi-threading. That means Core i5s enjoy an advantage over Core i7 and Ryzen processors. Core i5-7600K trails the -8600K by a large margin. However, it does beat an overclocked Ryzen 7 1700.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

The -8600K's extra cores don't give us much over the -7600K in Rise of the Tomb Raider; the two processors tie each other at stock and overclocked frequencies.

Once again, there's a night-and-day difference between a stock Ryzen 7 1700 and the same CPU overclocked.



