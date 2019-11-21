Intel Core i5-9400F CPU Review: Cutting On-Die Graphics For A Slightly Lower Price

VRMark, 3DMark and AotS: Escalation

VRMark, 3DMark

We aren't big fans of using synthetic benchmarks to measure performance, but 3DMark's DX11 and DX12 CPU tests provide useful insight into the amount of horsepower available to game engines.

The 3DMark DX11 and DX12 CPU tests tend to scale linearly based on core count, so the Core i5-9400F yields minor improvements over the similarly-equipped six-core -8400 of 2.76% and 1.69%, respectively. The less expensive six-core Ryzen 5 2600X provides far more performance in these tests, and it also sells for ~$5 more. That higher score is a byproduct of the Ryzen's extra threads. Just remember, though, multi-threaded performance doesn't always help, since game engines don't always scale as well as synthetic benchmarks.

In our experience, VRMark values per-core performance, which is a mixture of frequency and instructions per cycle (IPC) throughput. The benchmark lets you gauge your system's suitability for use with the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift, even if you don't currently own an HMD. UL defines a passing score as anything above 109 FPS. Intel's -9400F notches a small win over the -8400, but opens up an impressive lead over the stock Ryzen 5 2600X. Overclocking AMD's chip to 4.2 GHz allows it to nearly match the -9400F, though.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is a computationally intensive title that scales well with thread count.

The Core i5-9400F takes a 1.6 FPS lead over the previous-gen -8400, but trails the Ryzen 5 2600X. Overclocking helps AMD's CPU to extend its advantage, while the Core i5-9400F languishes under its locked multiplier.



