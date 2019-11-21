Intel Core i5-9400F CPU Review: Cutting On-Die Graphics For A Slightly Lower Price

Shadow Of War and Project CARS 2

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than host processing, so we don't see much difference between the fastest and slowest CPUs. The Core i5-9400F averages 0.9 FPS less than the -8400. However, that isn't too surprising given the relatively slim difference between models. We test at 1920 x 1080, and at a high-enough resolution, most games are indeed limited by your GPU. Plan accordingly if you're running into a bottleneck.

Project CARS 2

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates have the greatest effect on this title's frame rates. The -9400F trails the -8400, but both processors are significantly faster than AMD's Ryzen models.



