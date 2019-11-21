Intel Core i5-9400F CPU Review: Cutting On-Die Graphics For A Slightly Lower Price

Shadow Of War and Project CARS 2
Middle-earth: Shadow Of War
Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than host processing, so we don't see much difference between the fastest and slowest CPUs. The Core i5-9400F averages 0.9 FPS less than the -8400. However, that isn't too surprising given the relatively slim difference between models. We test at 1920 x 1080, and at a high-enough resolution, most games are indeed limited by your GPU. Plan accordingly if you're running into a bottleneck.
Project CARS 2
Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates have the greatest effect on this title's frame rates. The -9400F trails the -8400, but both processors are significantly faster than AMD's Ryzen models.
Also show if/how online multiplayer changes that conclusion.
Otherwise, Ryzen 5 2600x has 6 more threads, higher turbo, overclocking support, and cheap overclocking boards than negate the slightly higher chip price.
Still waiting on Computex.
(I'm not gonna use those words in polite company)
Here in India i5 9400f is 60$ cheaper than Ryzen 2600 and 95$ cheaper than 2600X..
I'm still confused to go with i5 9400f over 2600 just for the multi thread.. As I wanted it for playing , recording Games,Edit and upload to YouTube and, probably streaming Dota 2 in near future.
The price of i5 9400f is tempting but I'm not sure it can able to do stuff I mentioned above with close to ease..
I'm sure coming Ryzen 3000 is even high price due to high demand in here.