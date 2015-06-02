Trending

Broadwell: Intel Core i7-5775C And i5-5675C Review

How We Tested

Because Intel’s Broadwell-based desktop parts are compatible with its existing LGA 1150 interface, we didn’t need any special pre-production platforms to test it. We simply sought out an early firmware update to one of the recent additions to our reference collection: MSI’s Z97A Gaming 6.

This board employs familiar core logic, and is subject to the limitations of Intel’s 16-lane PCIe controller and PCIe 2.0-capable Z97 PCH. Still, MSI manages to set this platform apart by giving it USB 3.1 support through a Type-C port on the I/O panel, powered by ASMedia’s ASM1142. The company also exposes SATA Express connectivity and PCIe-based M.2, opening the door to higher-performance storage.

Although MSI touts the overclockability of its memory subsystem (claiming DDR3 data rates of up to 3200 MT/s), we’re more interested in the board’s ability to support lower-voltage DDR3L modules. G.Skill sent over its F3-12800CL9D-8GBXM kit. A 1600 MT/s data rate at CAS9 is ideal if you’re looking to match Broadwell’s specifications. A 1.35V rating also plays an important role in keeping these CPUs’ memory controller in-spec.

Most of the benchmarks from today's story were run by Tom's Hardware DE, using the same hardware that goes into generating our 2015 CPU Charts. In addition to desktop performance analysis, we also go into depth on power consumption, thermals and alacrity in workstation-oriented applications.

Test Systems
AMD MotherboardsMSI 970 GamingMSI A88XM GamingMSI K9A2 Platinum V2MSI AM1
Intel MotherboardsMSI Z99S XPOWER ACMSI Z97A Gaming 6MSI Z97 Gaming 7MSI Z87 XPowerMSI X79 BIG BANG-XPOWER IIMSI Z77 GD55MSI Z68A GD65 (G3)
CPU CoolingRajintek Triton 360Noiseblocker eLoop @1500 RPM
System MemoryCorsair DDR3-2133 Dominator Platnum (BCLK 100)Corsair DDR4-2400 Dominator Platnum (BCLK 100)Transcend DDR3L-1600 (Broadwell)
Power SupplySeaSonic Platinum 860W
Test BenchLian Li PC-T80 Bench-Table
Operating SystemWindows 8.1 Professional x64
Discrete GraphicsPalit GeForce GTX 980 OC
Measurement Equipment2 x HAMEG HMO 3054, 500MHz multi-channel oscilloscope with storage function4 x HAMEG HZO50 current probe (1mA - 30A, 100kHz, DC)4 x HAMEG HZ355 (10:1 probes, 500MHz)1 x HAMEG HMC8012 digital multimeter with storage function1 x Optris PI450 80Hz infrared camera and PI Connect
246 Comments
  • RNOblivion 02 June 2015 07:12
    Proof read your articles. This seems to be an increasing prevalent theme of Tom's over the last couple years.
  • greghome 02 June 2015 07:21
    are these numbers real?.............Not only does it match lower mid range cards, but it completely destorys AMD's APUs........
    :shock:
  • Nuckles_56 02 June 2015 07:30
    With the Sandra 2015 benchmark on the first page, you are testing the i7 7557c against the i7 4790k instead of the i7 5775c
  • babernet_1 02 June 2015 07:34
    Sad how AMD is absolutely shoved into the dust bin. I hope their upcoming Zen next year will be worthwhile with its 14nm process and more Intel-like cores.
  • wtfxxxgp 02 June 2015 07:48
    This is exactly what I said to a buddy of mine about a month ago. Everyone is going on about how little Intel has done with CPUs over the past few years - presumably due to no real competition from AMD. Then people starting looking to Zen as being the real competitor for Intel and saying things like "Intel are in for a shock" - I had the view that Intel weren't resting on their laurels all this time - they've just been biding their time and doing amazing things in a hush hush manner. When Zen is released it will soon be completely obliterated by some of the tech that Intel would have been working on in the meantime - AMD has lagged too far behind for too long and love them or hate them, Intel is the benchmark when it comes to CPUs - period. They own this space, and these 2 chips have just rendered AMD APUs completely useless now. I'd be interested in this for a HTPC solution with some light gaming - League of Legends etc. This is impressive, however, like the article concluded, what a poor time for them to be released.
  • Grognak 02 June 2015 07:52
    Wow. 93% better average framerate in GTA V than a 7850K with DDR3-2400 RAM... And that's just the i5. Incredible.
  • shrapnel_indie 02 June 2015 08:02
    Since Broadwell is unlocked, would have been interesting to see how they overclocked. Yeah Skylake is breathing down the neck of Broadwell now thanks to the delays it suffered... but still would be fun to see.


    You’ve waited this long—why not hang tight for a few months for Skylake and start anew with 100-series chipsets, DDR4 and the return of unlocked 95W K-series CPUs?

    Last I heard Skylake was supposed to support DDR3 and DDR4. Was that just a rumor that wasn't the truth or will it actually support DDR3 as well?
  • alpha27 02 June 2015 08:14
    heh iris coming close to a 750gtx 500 cuda core NVidia better watch out hey
    hmm if intel whacked a few iris's on a gfx chip and did there thing they could possibly beat NVidia...and make even more money lol, hmm mutli 128mb ring buses and iris core's and hbm...delicious
  • de5_Roy 02 June 2015 08:18
    it's a good review. two big reviews back to back, nice job. :)

    i missed some things:
    unlocked broadwells but no o.c. not even a little look into how these overclock and behave o.c.ed.
    no comparison (gaming, power use, htpc etc.) with the desktop haswell i5 and i7 -R cpus' iris pro igpus. the amd comparisons were good though. i hope you guys test these against the haswell iris pro later.


    in some of the charts, the core i7 5775 was written as i7 7557.
    in the test setup page, system memory section, is it "transcend" instead of "transcent"?

    edit:
    one last thing: do these unlocked broadwell cpus really have 16x gen 3.0 lanes off the processor? i thought these were soc dies (with southbridge disabled) with 8x gen 3.0 lanes.
  • SteelCity1981 02 June 2015 08:22
    not surprising given that it has an irs pro gpu in it, that's intel top of the line gpu. now obv even with that said it's in no competition with highend gpus from NVidia or amd as any apu's gpu would get destroyed, but what's good is the fact that it's helping to push gpus on apu's to become better and better and since intel has greatly stepped up their game in the apu's gpu department i'd expect amd to step up their game even further and push back. I also see that since there is such a big gain with broadwells gpu, that skylake won't see any real jump in that department. i'd imagine that the irs 6000 series is going to carry over onto skylake with little improvement over broadwells irs 6200.
