Broadwell: Intel Core i7-5775C And i5-5675C Review

Desktop Publishing And Multimedia

Adobe CC

We’re using Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator, all of which are included in Adobe’s CC package, as well as PCMark 8 Professional to control the workloads. This way, we’re covering a relatively a large range. The details of each benchmark are available in the table below.

The storage subsystem and background processes influence the benchmark results, since they include opening and closing each application, as well as loading and saving files. For this reason, PCMark 8 natively reports back the geometric mean of three benchmark trials (GEOMEAN).

Adobe Photoshop Light

PicturesFile SizePicture Size
Source143.9 to 17.6MB2500x16776048x4032
Target14388 to 778KB1200x800
Actions- Start Application and Load Data File- Change Color Balance- Add Auto Level- Adjust Shadows and Glare- Downscale with Bicubic Interpolation- Compute and Add Unsharp Mask- Save Results in Files and Close Application

Adobe Photoshop Heavy

File SizePicture SizeResolutionLayer
Source PSD113MB5184x7744300 DPI1
PSD Export1320MB7000x10457300 DPI4
TIFF Export476MB7000x10457300 DPINone
JPEG Export177KB1000x1494300 DPINone
Actions- Start Application and Load PSD File- Upscale with Bicubic Interpolation- Change Color Depth to 16-bit per Channel- Create Color Range and Copy to New Layer- Merge Two Picture Layers and Insert as New Layer in Front- Compute and Add Unsharp Mask to this Foreground Layer- Create and Delete Elliptical Selection in this Layer- Merge All Layers into One Layer- Add Gaussian Blur- Add and Delete Gradient Mask- Decrease Layer's Opacity- Export File to PSD, TIFF and JPEG- Flatten Picture and Downscale with Bicubic Interpolation- Compute and Add Unsharp Mask- Export as JPEG and Close Application

Adobe InDesign

File SizePagesPictures
Source File385MB4042
Target File378MB4040
PDF Export64.7MB4040
Actions- Start Application and Load Data File- Change Picture Size and Reposition Pictures- Add Colored Rectangle as Decorative Element- Change Border Settings- Insert Text- Save Document as New File- Export as PDF File and Close Application

Adobe Illustrator

Original FileSaved FileExported PDF
File733KB6.2MB5.6MB
Actions- Start Application and Load Data File- Change Picture Sizes and Reposition Pictures- Add Translucent Filled Rectangle for Color Effect- Vectorize Pictures in Document- Add Text Fields, Lines, Rectangles, Ellipses, and Spines- Save the Documents in a New File- Export as PDF- Close Document and Application

Bottom Line

Both Broadwell-based processors fall in line with their Haswell predecessors according to clock rate. The only notable exception is Adobe InDesign, where somewhat higher FP64 performance, including better scaling across multiple threads, sways the results upward a bit. It’s also interesting to see that AMD’s APUs fare well. They're even significantly better than the aging FX family in some places.

246 Comments Comment from the forums
  • RNOblivion 02 June 2015 07:12
    Proof read your articles. This seems to be an increasing prevalent theme of Tom's over the last couple years.
  • greghome 02 June 2015 07:21
    are these numbers real?.............Not only does it match lower mid range cards, but it completely destorys AMD's APUs........
    :shock:
  • Nuckles_56 02 June 2015 07:30
    With the Sandra 2015 benchmark on the first page, you are testing the i7 7557c against the i7 4790k instead of the i7 5775c
  • babernet_1 02 June 2015 07:34
    Sad how AMD is absolutely shoved into the dust bin. I hope their upcoming Zen next year will be worthwhile with its 14nm process and more Intel-like cores.
  • wtfxxxgp 02 June 2015 07:48
    This is exactly what I said to a buddy of mine about a month ago. Everyone is going on about how little Intel has done with CPUs over the past few years - presumably due to no real competition from AMD. Then people starting looking to Zen as being the real competitor for Intel and saying things like "Intel are in for a shock" - I had the view that Intel weren't resting on their laurels all this time - they've just been biding their time and doing amazing things in a hush hush manner. When Zen is released it will soon be completely obliterated by some of the tech that Intel would have been working on in the meantime - AMD has lagged too far behind for too long and love them or hate them, Intel is the benchmark when it comes to CPUs - period. They own this space, and these 2 chips have just rendered AMD APUs completely useless now. I'd be interested in this for a HTPC solution with some light gaming - League of Legends etc. This is impressive, however, like the article concluded, what a poor time for them to be released.
  • Grognak 02 June 2015 07:52
    Wow. 93% better average framerate in GTA V than a 7850K with DDR3-2400 RAM... And that's just the i5. Incredible.
  • shrapnel_indie 02 June 2015 08:02
    Since Broadwell is unlocked, would have been interesting to see how they overclocked. Yeah Skylake is breathing down the neck of Broadwell now thanks to the delays it suffered... but still would be fun to see.


    You’ve waited this long—why not hang tight for a few months for Skylake and start anew with 100-series chipsets, DDR4 and the return of unlocked 95W K-series CPUs?

    Last I heard Skylake was supposed to support DDR3 and DDR4. Was that just a rumor that wasn't the truth or will it actually support DDR3 as well?
  • alpha27 02 June 2015 08:14
    heh iris coming close to a 750gtx 500 cuda core NVidia better watch out hey
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 02 June 2015 08:18
    it's a good review. two big reviews back to back, nice job. :)

    i missed some things:
    unlocked broadwells but no o.c. not even a little look into how these overclock and behave o.c.ed.
    no comparison (gaming, power use, htpc etc.) with the desktop haswell i5 and i7 -R cpus' iris pro igpus. the amd comparisons were good though. i hope you guys test these against the haswell iris pro later.


    in some of the charts, the core i7 5775 was written as i7 7557.
    in the test setup page, system memory section, is it "transcend" instead of "transcent"?

    edit:
    one last thing: do these unlocked broadwell cpus really have 16x gen 3.0 lanes off the processor? i thought these were soc dies (with southbridge disabled) with 8x gen 3.0 lanes.
  • SteelCity1981 02 June 2015 08:22
    not surprising given that it has an irs pro gpu in it, that's intel top of the line gpu. now obv even with that said it's in no competition with highend gpus from NVidia or amd as any apu's gpu would get destroyed, but what's good is the fact that it's helping to push gpus on apu's to become better and better and since intel has greatly stepped up their game in the apu's gpu department i'd expect amd to step up their game even further and push back. I also see that since there is such a big gain with broadwells gpu, that skylake won't see any real jump in that department. i'd imagine that the irs 6000 series is going to carry over onto skylake with little improvement over broadwells irs 6200.
