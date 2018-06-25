Intel Core i7-8700 Review: Stock Cooler Falls Flat

Far Cry Primal, GTA: V & Hitman

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal obviously runs well on quad-core processors, and doesn't gain much from architectures with more execution resources. Meanwhile, a big gap between the Core i7-7700K and -7700 tells us that the game is sensitive to operating frequencies, too.

Core i7-8700 and -8700K were nearly indistinguishable through this benchmark run.

AMD's Ryzen CPUs appear to fare worse than the Intel chips in Far Cry Primal. Average frame rates can be misleading, though. Our frame time charts reveal much more performance variability from the Core processors. Ryzen 7 2700X's nice clean line is indicative of a smoother experience.

Grand Theft Auto V

The Grand Theft Auto V benchmark we use is one of our suite's longest in terms of run time. We record 100 seconds of the fly-by scene, first allowing the preceding sequences to run through and keep our hardware nice and toasty for consistent measurements.

Even though Intel's stock heat sink and fan finished in front of the -8700 cooled by Corsair's closed-loop H115i, the results fell within the range we anticipate between tests.

Hitman

Our Hitman benchmark found the Core i7-8700 and -8700K pretty much tied. Both models are ~4 FPS ahead of the nearest Ryzen CPU.



