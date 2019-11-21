Intel Core i7-9700K 9th Gen CPU Review: Eight Cores And No Hyper-Threading

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than host processing, so we don't see much difference between the fastest and slowest CPUs. We test at 1920x1080. But at a high enough resolution, most games are limited by your GPU. Plan accordingly if you're running into a bottleneck.

Project CARS 2

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates affect this title's frame rates. Intel's per-core performance advantage pays big dividends, but HTT clearly helps push the Core i9-9900K out ahead of the i7-9700K.

Again, Core i7-8700K offers similar performance as the newer -9700K.



