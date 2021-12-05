Intel Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K Review: Retaking the Gaming Crown

Windows 10: Core i9-12900K and i5-12600K Gaming Benchmarks — The TLDR
Bear in mind that we're using different game titles in Windows 10 than we did in Windows 11, but it's clear that the race between Intel and AMD certainly narrows when we test the Alder Lake chips on the older operating system. We also must caution that we noticed much more variability in our Alder Lake test runs on Windows 10 than we see with other types of chips, so Intel's warnings that you can experience performance variability from poor thread scheduling in Windows 10 are warranted.
Naturally, unoptimized thread scheduling can lead to latency-sensitive threads running on the E-cores, but this occurs unpredictably and seems to increase during multi-tasking. That means you could see far more or far less of an impact in different types of gaming scenarios, like streaming while gaming or using chat clients. Due to time constraints and the sporadic nature of the variations, we haven't fully quantified the increased deviation yet, but we'll continue to look into this issue. Also, it's worth noting that we only see these variations in our detailed test outputs — we didn't notice any outwardly-visible signs of rough gameplay.
You'll also notice right away that the DDR5 configurations lose some steam in Windows 10 compared to the DDR4-equipped setup. This isn't ideal, as the DDR5-equipped motherboard we used for testing was much more handsomely equipped than the low-end DDR4 board. However, after a bit of follow-up, we're told that this isn't an entirely unexpected result.
The 12900K with DDR4 is 7% faster at 1080p, which naturally impacts its competitive footing. With DDR5, the 12900K is 2.4% faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X, which expands to a 9.5% advantage with DDR4 memory. That isn't the best result given the expected eye-watering pricing for DDR5.
The 12600K is also roughly 8% faster with DDR4 than with DDR5, which is the difference between beating the Ryzen 5 5600X or losing to it.
Once again, flipping to the 1440p results finds slimmer deltas between the chips, but the reduced gaming performance with DDR5 in Windows 10 is an undeniable trend here, at least in our test environment.
Again, remember that our cumulative results above are impacted by some sizeable Intel leads in specific titles, which we'll cover below, so be sure to check out the individual results.
Borderlands 3 on Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K
Far Cry 5 on Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K
Hitman 2 on Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K
Project CARS 3 on Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K
Red Dead Redemption 2 on Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K
Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K
Now he has a "review" of them. Pffft.
Why don't you do another "review" again in 1 month, since intel does not have enough promo pieces already...
P.S. Even with the exaggerated positive press Alder Lake had and has, still is not selling great... Still I see their CPUs in stock at better prices than Ryzen and not moving that stock. I find it hilarious.
5900 vs 12900, CPU price somewhat similar.
Cruncher multi 100W@37sec, 170W@107s. Single thread shows better Intel.
Handbrake x264 4 renders vs 3 renders, 130W vs 213W, 151s vs 262s.
Noted, Intel has iGPU - thats BIG, at least for me.
Better CPU overall? As I said, I just don't see it. Intel is bigger, stronger. Not a better athlete at all.
Like nvidia, intel too has to win back a lot of good will before I even care about them, after all the **** they done in the last 7 or so years.
I rather buy an inferior product than step over my principles and dignity and s*** up to those 2 companies and give them my money for a minority performance advantage (at a point in time). Nvidia is actually worse than intel, but intel is bad enough still.
Coming Zen3D, interest in Alder Lake will drop even more (it already has worse sales than predicted/wanted).
Yes, competition is good, but only because it pushes AMD to be even better than if they did not have at all. That's the only part I care about.
... so far. And that is what matters to me. It's not like I'm losing so much performance if I use AMD, like it was the case 5-7 years ago, they are either on top or very close to the top, depending on the generation.
So in that regard, in a perfect world you would be right.
Then I am also right when I say, everyone that buys a product does it based on it's own preference and subjective feeling and beliefs towards that product.
Thus, we all give or money to those that we think they deserve out money. And we don't give to those that don't.
Which means I don't give my money to those companies that do NOT: in this case, intel and nvidia. At least not until they prove they are atoning for all the s* they did up until now and start to do better. But if they never change and keep doing s*, then it's a no from me. It's as simple as that and I don't see a problem with this whatsoever. I may be in a minority thinking like this, but I know I'm not the only one.