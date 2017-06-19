Intel Core i9-7900X Review: Meet Skylake-X

Civilization VI, Battlefield 1 & Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Civilization VI AI Test
The stock Core i9-7900X benefits from its dual-core 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost Max 3.0 setting to score well in Civilization VI's AI test. An overclock buys us very little in this situation.
This benchmark typically favors clock rate and IPC throughput over core count, and the Core i7-6950X scales well with increased frequency. Intel's stock Core i7-7700K falls into the middle of the pack, though a bit of tuning would likely propel it into a lead.
Civilization VI Graphics Test
The Core i9-7900X at stock settings tumbles to the bottom of our chart, which runs counter to our expectations. Even 10 cores, 20 threads, lots of L2 cache, and Turbo Boost Max 3.0 can't break past the six-core Ryzen 5 1600X at 4 GHz. Overclocking to 4.5 GHz does little to help. It's clear that the mesh-imposed performance penalty will have a profound effect on some titles.
Battlefield 1 (DX11)
On the other hand, Core i9-7900X wields its Turbo Boost frequencies and adjusted cache hierarchy well in other workloads. The stock Skylake-X CPU leads the test pool, even surpassing an overclocked Core i7-6950X.
Looks like Core i9-7650X is shaping up to have a split personality, right? It'll be interesting to see which one dominates in our application testing.
The Ryzen 7 1800X and Core i7-7700K contribute most to the somewhat messy frame time chart.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
The Dues EX: Mankind Divided benchmark results filter into two distinct camps. The Ryzen processors land up top, while Core i9-7900X joins its IA-based counterparts at the bottom.
Cons: Everything else
My biggest problem with this Intel lineup is that if you want 44 PCIe you have to pay $999. No, thanks. My money goes to AMD ThreadRipper.
Good review!
I would like to see 1440p + 2160p resolutions on a suitable high end card (1080ti or equalent) benchmarked with the cpu as well as it would represent real scenarios for the peeps considering such cpu.
Thanks for a good review!
After reading this along with other articles and YT videos, I have no regerts as I enjoy my Milky Way and play my games among other things.
Just my experience. I am not seeking positive reinforcement nor advice.
I just feel very satisfied that I did not wait and cough up 3oo more fore something I could have for less. I know, I know it makes no sense.
But come on fellas, its the computer game!!
PCPartPicker part list / Price breakdown by merchant
CPU: AMD - Ryzen 7 1700 3.0GHz 8-Core Processor ($299.39 @ SuperBiiz)
Motherboard: ASRock - AB350M Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard ($65.98 @ Newegg)
Memory: G.Skill - Ripjaws V Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200 Memory ($124.99 @ Newegg)
Total: $490.36
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when availableGenerated by PCPartPicker 2017-06-19 10:47 EDT-0400
Depends on which watercooler and which ram, but not really.
is about 25-30% faster
costs 105% more
uses 35-40% more power
Ryzen looks really good here, and together with the temperature problems, Intel seems to be in some deep shit.