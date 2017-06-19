Trending

Intel Core i9-7900X Review: Meet Skylake-X

Project CARS, Rise of the Tomb Raider & The Division

Project CARS

AMD's Ryzen processors trail most of the Intel competition during this test, while the overclocked HEDT Core processors deliver 100 FPS+ on average.

The overclocked Ryzen 7 1800X and Ryzen 5 1600X offer nearly the same performance as a stock Core i7-6950K. That chip sets itself apart once we crank up its clock rate, though. Only an overclocked Core i9-7900X is faster.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider recently received a patch that significantly improves Ryzen's DX12 performance, making this one more title optimized for AMD's latest platform.

Nevertheless, Core i9-7900X performs well in our DX11-based test, taking first and second place in its overclocked and stock configurations. Broadwell-E is bested just slightly.

The Division

Ryzen 7 1800X trails the Core i7-7700K in its stock form, though a bit of tuning propels it into a lead. The Core i9-7900X beats its predecessor, but trails the less expensive AMD chip and Intel's own Core i7-7700K.

The Ryzen 5 1600X and Core i7-6900K contribute a majority of frame time outliers. However, all of these CPUs provide a smooth gaming experience.


  • 19 June 2017 13:17
    Pros: 10/20 cost now $999
    Cons: Everything else

    My biggest problem with this Intel lineup is that if you want 44 PCIe you have to pay $999. No, thanks. My money goes to AMD ThreadRipper.

    Good review!
  • rantoc 19 June 2017 14:10
    Doubt many who purchase such high end cpu for gaming runs at a low full hd 1080p resolution, i know its more cpu taxing to run lower res at higher fps but that's for the sake of benchmarking the cpu itself.

    I would like to see 1440p + 2160p resolutions on a suitable high end card (1080ti or equalent) benchmarked with the cpu as well as it would represent real scenarios for the peeps considering such cpu.

    Thanks for a good review!
  • James Mason 19 June 2017 14:15
    So it seems like de-lidding the x299 processors is gonna be a standard thing now to replace the TIM?
  • elbert 19 June 2017 14:16
    Meet netburst 2.0 that not only can hit 100c at only (4.7Ghz)1.2v on good water cooler but only barely beats a 7700k not overclocked in games. All this is yours for the low low price of 3X. Its slower than the old 6950x in a few tests with was odd.
  • prophet001 19 June 2017 14:17
    There's obviously a problem if the delta is that high.
  • James Mason 19 June 2017 14:17
    The differences would be less noticeable at higher res than 1080p, so.... you'd just see less dissimilar numbers.
  • Dawg__Cester 19 June 2017 14:41
    Hmmmmm. I bought a Ryzen 1700, a water cooler, Asrock B350 MB, 16gb ram 3200Mhz for $590 plus tax. I live in New Jersey. I was very nervous about making the purchase as I knew this was coming out this week but the sale prices got me. Unless you all think I got ripped off, (DON'T TELL ME). But in all honesty I have not regretted the purchase one bit!! I even managed to save enough to get a GTX 1080 FE GPU. I did have a few bumps in the road getting the system stable (about 3 hours configuring after assembly) but I am VERY happy. I used Intel primarily and never really considered AMD other than for Video adapters and SSDs.
    After reading this along with other articles and YT videos, I have no regerts as I enjoy my Milky Way and play my games among other things.
    Just my experience. I am not seeking positive reinforcement nor advice.
    I just feel very satisfied that I did not wait and cough up 3oo more fore something I could have for less. I know, I know it makes no sense.
    But come on fellas, its the computer game!!
  • James Mason 19 June 2017 14:47
    PCPartPicker part list / Price breakdown by merchant
    CPU: AMD - Ryzen 7 1700 3.0GHz 8-Core Processor ($299.39 @ SuperBiiz)
    Motherboard: ASRock - AB350M Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard ($65.98 @ Newegg)
    Memory: G.Skill - Ripjaws V Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200 Memory ($124.99 @ Newegg)
    Total: $490.36
    Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when availableGenerated by PCPartPicker 2017-06-19 10:47 EDT-0400
    Depends on which watercooler and which ram, but not really.
  • Jakko_ 19 June 2017 14:51
    Wow, compared to the Ryzen 1800X, the Intel Core i9-7900X:

    is about 25-30% faster
    costs 105% more
    uses 35-40% more power

    Ryzen looks really good here, and together with the temperature problems, Intel seems to be in some deep shit.
  • HardwareExtreme 19 June 2017 14:54
    Too little, too late. Does Intel really think that just because it has "Intel" written on it that it must be worth $200-$300 than AMD?
