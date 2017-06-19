Intel Core i9-7900X Review: Meet Skylake-X

Project CARS, Rise of the Tomb Raider & The Division

Project CARS

AMD's Ryzen processors trail most of the Intel competition during this test, while the overclocked HEDT Core processors deliver 100 FPS+ on average.

The overclocked Ryzen 7 1800X and Ryzen 5 1600X offer nearly the same performance as a stock Core i7-6950K. That chip sets itself apart once we crank up its clock rate, though. Only an overclocked Core i9-7900X is faster.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider recently received a patch that significantly improves Ryzen's DX12 performance, making this one more title optimized for AMD's latest platform.

Nevertheless, Core i9-7900X performs well in our DX11-based test, taking first and second place in its overclocked and stock configurations. Broadwell-E is bested just slightly.

The Division

Ryzen 7 1800X trails the Core i7-7700K in its stock form, though a bit of tuning propels it into a lead. The Core i9-7900X beats its predecessor, but trails the less expensive AMD chip and Intel's own Core i7-7700K.

The Ryzen 5 1600X and Core i7-6900K contribute a majority of frame time outliers. However, all of these CPUs provide a smooth gaming experience.



