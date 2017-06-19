Intel Core i9-7900X Review: Meet Skylake-X

Project CARS, Rise of the Tomb Raider & The Division
Project CARS
AMD's Ryzen processors trail most of the Intel competition during this test, while the overclocked HEDT Core processors deliver 100 FPS+ on average.
The overclocked Ryzen 7 1800X and Ryzen 5 1600X offer nearly the same performance as a stock Core i7-6950K. That chip sets itself apart once we crank up its clock rate, though. Only an overclocked Core i9-7900X is faster.
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Rise of the Tomb Raider recently received a patch that significantly improves Ryzen's DX12 performance, making this one more title optimized for AMD's latest platform.
Nevertheless, Core i9-7900X performs well in our DX11-based test, taking first and second place in its overclocked and stock configurations. Broadwell-E is bested just slightly.
The Division
Ryzen 7 1800X trails the Core i7-7700K in its stock form, though a bit of tuning propels it into a lead. The Core i9-7900X beats its predecessor, but trails the less expensive AMD chip and Intel's own Core i7-7700K.
The Ryzen 5 1600X and Core i7-6900K contribute a majority of frame time outliers. However, all of these CPUs provide a smooth gaming experience.
Cons: Everything else
My biggest problem with this Intel lineup is that if you want 44 PCIe you have to pay $999. No, thanks. My money goes to AMD ThreadRipper.
Good review!
I would like to see 1440p + 2160p resolutions on a suitable high end card (1080ti or equalent) benchmarked with the cpu as well as it would represent real scenarios for the peeps considering such cpu.
Thanks for a good review!
After reading this along with other articles and YT videos, I have no regerts as I enjoy my Milky Way and play my games among other things.
Just my experience. I am not seeking positive reinforcement nor advice.
I just feel very satisfied that I did not wait and cough up 3oo more fore something I could have for less. I know, I know it makes no sense.
But come on fellas, its the computer game!!
PCPartPicker part list / Price breakdown by merchant
CPU: AMD - Ryzen 7 1700 3.0GHz 8-Core Processor ($299.39 @ SuperBiiz)
Motherboard: ASRock - AB350M Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard ($65.98 @ Newegg)
Memory: G.Skill - Ripjaws V Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200 Memory ($124.99 @ Newegg)
Total: $490.36
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when availableGenerated by PCPartPicker 2017-06-19 10:47 EDT-0400
Depends on which watercooler and which ram, but not really.
is about 25-30% faster
costs 105% more
uses 35-40% more power
Ryzen looks really good here, and together with the temperature problems, Intel seems to be in some deep shit.