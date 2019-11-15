Intel Core i9-9900K 9th Gen CPU Review: Fastest Gaming Processor Ever

Far Cry 5, GTA: V & Hitman

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Although the overclocked Core i9 leads, a tuned Core i7-8700K offers similar performance. More than likely, the extra $118 you pay for a Core i9 probably isn't worth it for gamers.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The -9900K leads in convincing fashion. The Core i7 and i5 models also enjoy a healthy speed-up.

Hitman

Our Hitman benchmark was rendered almost useless by a patch that imposed a 90 FPS performance cap. A subsequent update restored our test to its prior glory.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Given its price point, the Core i5-9600K appears to be a phenomenal chip for gaming, even without taking overclocking into consideration. Notice that the new i5 often outperforms Intel's previous-gen Core i7-8700K. Really, that isn't surprising given both chips' multi-core Turbo Boost ratios. A lack of Hyper-Threading also helps in some games.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content