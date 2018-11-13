Intel Core i9-9980XE CPU Review: Still Too Expensive

Shadow Of War and Project CARS 2

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than host processing, so we don't see large deltas between the fastest and slowest CPUs. Keep this in mind when shopping for your next gaming processor: modern games respond more readily to cards on the high-end of the GPU hierarchy than powerful CPUs. This is doubly true as you scale up to 2560x1440 and 3840x2160.

Project CARS 2

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect frame rates. The Core i9-9900K consequently makes up for its "meager" eight-core configuration with a blistering 5 GHz dual-core Turbo Boost bin for first place.

Overclocking Core i9-7980XE to 4.2 GHz yields an impressive speed-up, and we expect that the -9980XE will match or exceed those results once we have a chance to tune it.

