Intel Core i9-9980XE CPU Review: Still Too Expensive

By

Shadow Of War and Project CARS 2

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than host processing, so we don't see large deltas between the fastest and slowest CPUs. Keep this in mind when shopping for your next gaming processor: modern games respond more readily to cards on the high-end of the GPU hierarchy than powerful CPUs. This is doubly true as you scale up to 2560x1440 and 3840x2160.

Project CARS 2

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect frame rates. The Core i9-9900K consequently makes up for its "meager" eight-core configuration with a blistering 5 GHz dual-core Turbo Boost bin for first place.

Overclocking Core i9-7980XE to 4.2 GHz yields an impressive speed-up, and we expect that the -9980XE will match or exceed those results once we have a chance to tune it.

  • lperreault21 13 November 2018 16:23
    so double the price per core with less than half the cores as the AMD equivalent, all within spitting distance in terms of performance, for a significantly more money, and no upgrade path on the socket (most likely) and a 4/5 ... wtf toms
  • rantoc 13 November 2018 17:00
    How about just no for that price...
  • BulkZerker 13 November 2018 17:13
    I'll pay about $950...
  • mikebabigian 13 November 2018 17:27
    Does it fix all the Spectre problems? If not, then no way.
  • rs.anantmishra 13 November 2018 18:55
    AMD's Ryzen Threadripper chips land quite a ways down our charts. With that said, we did test in AMD's recommended Game Mode.

    Does this turn off many of the TR's cores? If yes, then these benchmarks are no good right?
  • rs.anantmishra 13 November 2018 19:10
    Also, why the hell this dude has included gaming benchmarks? This guy himself says that these are not gaming CPU's and then goes ahead and makes 3 of the 5 benchmark pages about gaming!!!!

    That's just super weird man! Are you sure what you're talking about???
  • rs.anantmishra 13 November 2018 19:17
    This is just a terrible review. lol
  • velocityg4 13 November 2018 20:47
    I'm curious as to why Adobe Premiere was not included in the Adobe tests? Premiere is one of the few Adobe programs which benefits from heavy multi-core performance. Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects are still mostly focused on one to a few cores.
  • pct8750 13 November 2018 20:59
    Hi, Paul!
    Did Intel officially announce Skylake-X Refresh be manufactured on 14++ node?
    9980XE Stepping is the same as 7980XE.
    Stepping is 4, there is no change.
  • Kaz_2_ 13 November 2018 21:48
    Biased whole tome article dedicate to intel. This should be rated 2/5 like linus tech has said
