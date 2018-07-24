Intel Pentium Gold G5600 And G5400 Review: Four Threads Under $100

Trending

Rendering, Encoding & Compression

Rendering

Although Hyper-Threading is a great addition to Intel's Pentium family, the dual-core architecture cannot compete with true quad-core designs in heavily parallelized benchmarks like Cinebench and the Corona rendering test. Axing AVX support also hurt the Pentiums in Blender, which is optimized for CPUs able to accelerate AVX2 instructions.

Of course, Intel still enjoyed an advantage over AMD in our single-threaded rendering tests due to superior per-core performance. But did you notice that the Kaby Lake-based Core i3-7100 beat the newer Core i3-8100 in many of those lightly-threaded tasks? Although Intel doubled the number of physical cores on its Coffee Lake-based Core i3s, the company had to cut Core i3-8100's clock rate by 300 MHz in the process, slowing it down in certain benchmarks.

Encoding & Compression

Our threaded compression and decompression tests pull data directly from system memory, removing storage from the equation. This force-feeds the cores with information, giving quad-core models an advantage.

The difference between AMD's AVX-capable Ryzen processors and Intel's Pentiums was clear during our HandBrake and y-cruncher tests. AVX instructions are becoming more common in productivity applications, which makes Ryzen 3 2200G a better value in those types of workloads.

  • alchemy69 24 July 2018 14:37
    So you free admit in the first sentence that these chips are for people looking to build a sub-$500 system and so in the test rig you pair it with a GTX 1080?
  • logainofhades 24 July 2018 14:59
    21170547 said:
    So you free admit in the first sentence that these chips are for people looking to build a sub-$500 system and so in the test rig you pair it with a GTX 1080?

    That is to show only CPU performance. You remove the GPU as a potential bottleneck. Benchmark review 101.
  • TCA_ChinChin 24 July 2018 15:06
    I think Intel did well in improving their pentium lineup. However, it would have been nice to see some more "real-world" examples like the pentium paired up with a gt-1030 and the r3-2200g with its built in graphics. Although testing without a GPU bottleneck will show absolute CPU performance differences (which is good), having some data more in context with the actual market segment of the product is also beneficial.
  • salgado18 24 July 2018 15:30
    I think the fact that they user a powerful GPU for CPU tests to remove bottlenecks should be in caps, bolded, in its own box. Every CPU review someone brings that up.
  • JamesSneed 24 July 2018 16:19
    Intel where is the Pentium Platinum?
  • techy1966 24 July 2018 16:21
    Good review thanks. Using a good graphics card is a good way to show the CPU performance but it would have also been good to see all the CPU's also use their built in graphics chips. Which would have shown just how weak Intel's onboard graphics really is when compared to a AMD chip with built in graphics.

    For those that want to add a cheap graphics card to a low end Intel CPU system it will work well but if you do not want to do that then AMD's 2200G & 2400G CPU's are the only way to go if you want decent graphics performance on a tight budget.
  • PaulAlcorn 24 July 2018 16:57
    21170900 said:
    Good review thanks. Using a good graphics card is a good way to show the CPU performance but it would have also been good to see all the CPU's also use their built in graphics chips. Which would have shown just how weak Intel's onboard graphics really is when compared to a AMD chip with built in graphics.

    For those that want to add a cheap graphics card to a low end Intel CPU system it will work well but if you do not want to do that then AMD's 2200G & 2400G CPU's are the only way to go if you want decent graphics performance on a tight budget.

    Here ya go, the Intel model isn't the same, but honestly it doesn't matter. Same UHD Graphics 630.

    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-3-2200g-raven-ridge-cpu,5472.html

  • Nintendork 24 July 2018 18:42
    When the 2200G APU (an i5 6600~) is at $89 you must be beyond blind to buy any intel cpu at that price bracket.
  • 1_rick 24 July 2018 21:02
    21171365 said:
    When the 2200G APU (an i5 6600~) is at $89 you must be beyond blind to buy any intel cpu at that price bracket.

    You can get the 2200G from Micro Center for $79, so it's even more off-balance. And that's been their online price for a while now, not just their in-store-only special. In light of that it seems like the G5400 is something you just should not get at all unless you really can't afford the extra $20 (Micro Center has the G5400 for $59) or you hate AMD.
  • alchemy69 24 July 2018 21:45
    21170631 said:
    21170547 said:
    So you free admit in the first sentence that these chips are for people looking to build a sub-$500 system and so in the test rig you pair it with a GTX 1080?

    That is to show only CPU performance. You remove the GPU as a potential bottleneck. Benchmark review 101.

    21170755 said:
    I think the fact that they user a powerful GPU for CPU tests to remove bottlenecks should be in caps, bolded, in its own box. Every CPU review someone brings that up.

    I am well aware of the justification of this method but, imho, it is a nonsense metric. The raw power of the chip can easily be benchmarked with synthetics. Running game benchmarks with a vastly overpowered GPU is merely exchanging one bottleneck for another. What are you really measuring? How much this CPU bottlenecks the GPU in a given game. And who exactly is that information going to be useful to? If I'm reading the review of a new car I don't expect to see a discussion of how fast it could go if it was being towed by a Lambourghini.

