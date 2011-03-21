Web Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The Race

Performance Benchmarks: Adobe Flash

GUIMark 2: Flash Vector Charting

This benchmark is nearly a four-way tie for first place. Opera, Firefox, IE9, and Safari all score between 59 and 60 frames per second. Chrome places a last, but with a respectable score of 46 FPS.

GUIMark 2: Flash Bitmap Gaming

The bitmap gaming portion of the GUIMark 2 Flash test is another close call. IE9, Opera, and Safari come in first, second, and third, all scoring between 50 and 52 FPS. Chrome takes fourth, while Firefox fills fifth. However both browsers perform well at nearly 42 FPS.

GUIMark 2: Flash Text Column

Opera claims victory over Apple Safari by a fraction of a frame per second. IE9 comes in at third, one frame behind Safari. Firefox takes fourth with slightly over 28 FPS, while Chrome brings up the rear with just under 27 FPS.

Flash Benchmark '08

Despite the date in its name, Flash Benchmark '08 is a new addition to the WBGP. It was added because it very closely resembles the average browser-based Flash game, and runs using four different levels of detail settings.

Continuing its strong showing in Flash, the new Internet Explorer 9 beats second-place finisher Safari by over 100 points in Flash Benchmark '08. Opera establishes a solid third-place finish, with Chrome and Firefox rounding out the bottom.