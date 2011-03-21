Trending

Web Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The Race

With highly-anticipated Microsoft Internet Explorer 9 now available, along with recently released Google Chrome 10, superb Opera 11, newly updated Apple Safari 5.04, and rock-steady Mozilla Firefox 3.6, this is going to be quite an interesting race.

Performance Benchmarks: Adobe Flash

GUIMark 2: Flash Vector Charting

This benchmark is nearly a four-way tie for first place. Opera, Firefox, IE9, and Safari all score between 59 and 60 frames per second. Chrome places a last, but with a respectable score of 46 FPS.

GUIMark 2: Flash Bitmap Gaming

The bitmap gaming portion of the GUIMark 2 Flash test is another close call. IE9, Opera, and Safari come in first, second, and third, all scoring between 50 and 52 FPS. Chrome takes fourth, while Firefox fills fifth. However both browsers perform well at nearly 42 FPS.

GUIMark 2: Flash Text Column

Opera claims victory over Apple Safari by a fraction of a frame per second. IE9 comes in at third, one frame behind Safari. Firefox takes fourth with slightly over 28 FPS, while Chrome brings up the rear with just under 27 FPS.

Flash Benchmark '08

Despite the date in its name, Flash Benchmark '08 is a new addition to the WBGP. It was added because it very closely resembles the average browser-based Flash game, and runs using four different levels of detail settings. 

Continuing its strong showing in Flash, the new Internet Explorer 9 beats second-place finisher Safari by over 100 points in Flash Benchmark '08. Opera establishes a solid third-place finish, with Chrome and Firefox rounding out the bottom.

244 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pirateboy 21 March 2011 11:17
    I wonder how much microsoft paid tomshardware not to include Firefox 4 RC1
    Reply
  • cruiseoveride 21 March 2011 11:18
    Now everyone is going to switch from Chrome to IE?
    Reply
  • bison88 21 March 2011 11:18
    Nice comparison Adam. I think people don't give MS credit for IE9 because of their history with web standards and lack of competition with updating their browser since they destroyed Netscape so many years ago. Hopefully they have their head in the game and continue with a somewhat constant update cycle. Currently the transition from IE8 to IE9 was somewhat FireFox'ish with speed instead of waiting for another revision of the OS. The browser definitely surprised me, some quirks here and there that are definitely noticeable and the Chrome/FF influence is obviously present. I wish them luck as the competition heats up.
    Reply
  • andy5174 21 March 2011 11:25
    Will there be a " Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Enters The Race " after Firefox 4's release (22 Mar)?
    Reply
  • illuminatuz 21 March 2011 11:28
    i felt the speed once i switched from firefox to chrome and now chrome to IE..
    but there is no mention of any addon/extentions for IE..
    i mean there is no comparision on who's got nice addons and startup time "with" addons.. since users tend to use web browsers with addons knowingly or un-knowingly..
    it would be better if you include those two comparisions as well.. and who takes advantage of GPU and all..
    Reply
  • winner4455 21 March 2011 11:29
    Won't take that long for IE to lag behind.
    Reply
  • illuminatuz 21 March 2011 11:33
    winner4455Won't take that long for IE to lag behind.lol
    maybe not!!
    and FFS why doesnt that "submit my comment" button not working in IE!! I am using chrome for that ;(
    Reply
  • turboflame 21 March 2011 11:34
    I like how this article was released one day before Firefox 4 is released.
    Reply
  • dimamu15 21 March 2011 11:37
    duck it, i stick to firefox.
    Reply
  • Scanlia 21 March 2011 11:38
    Is there a wrong picture on the efficiency page? The 40tabs graph comes up as GUIMark 2?
    Reply