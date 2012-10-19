Trending

Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone?

Welcome to our first ever mobile Web Browser Grand Prix! How do Web browsers on iOS, the world's number-one tablet platform, compare? Today, Yahoo! Axis, Google Chrome, Dolphin, Maxthon, Apple Safari, and Sleipnir vie for supremacy on the third-gen iPad.

iOS Web Browser Grand Prix Competitors

Axis

Vendor:Yahoo!Layout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:1.1.3Supported Platforms:iOSDownload Axis on the App Store

Chrome

Vendor:GoogleLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:21.0.1180.82Supported Platforms:Android (4.0+), ChromeOS, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsDownload Chrome on the App Store

Dolphin

Vendor:MoboTapLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:5.4.1Supported Platforms:Android, iOSDownload Dolphin for Android

Maxthon

Vendor:Maxthon InternationalLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:1.3 build 5Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, OS X, WindowsDownload Maxthon on the App Store

Safari

Vendor:AppleLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:6.0Supported Platforms:iOS, OS X

Sleipnir

Vendor:Fenrir IncLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:2.1.2Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, OS X, WindowsDownload Sleipnir on the App Store

New operating system, new CPU architecture, new browsers. It's no surprise that the usual Web Browser Grand Prix test suite required an overhaul, too. Now let's take a quick look at the updated test setup and benchmark suite.

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • esrever 19 October 2012 11:59
    All of them are the same since apple doesn't give developers any freedom.
  • ksampanna 19 October 2012 12:10
    I mean, c'mon ... bt obviously
  • LuckyDucky7 19 October 2012 12:20
    Was this review even necessary?
    There is no choice of browsers on iOS. None. Every "browser" is just a sub-par Safari wrapper.

    It's not like people buy iOS devices for the ability to tailor the device to their liking, after all- it's not called the "reality distortion field" for nothing.
  • victorious 3930k 19 October 2012 13:50
    You may have forgotten the useful extra features category, where Chrome for iOS wins by MILES.
  • murzar 19 October 2012 14:08
    But Tom's Hardware, I hate Apple. What about Android?

    Such condescension! What about people who actually like Android more? Or find its features more beneficial?

    Not every Android user hates Apple.


  • barathn 19 October 2012 14:20
    I like the last paragraph
  • gamecube 19 October 2012 14:23
    I hope next week we see not only tablet review. I'm more interested in the phone part of Android.

    And Ubuntu just release 12.10. This is a good time to have another Ubuntu Web Browser Grand Prix.
  • 19 October 2012 15:41
    I'm curious what the benchmarks would be like if they installed the Nitrous Cydia tweak, which allows third party apps to use the Nitro engine. Any chance we can get a follow-up?
  • 19 October 2012 16:28
    no IE ?
  • amdfangirl 19 October 2012 16:33
    no IE ?

    On iOS?
