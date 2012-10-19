Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone?

Axis, Chrome, Dolphin, Maxthon, Safari, Sleipnir

iOS Web Browser Grand Prix Competitors

Axis

Vendor:Yahoo!Layout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:1.1.3Supported Platforms:iOSDownload Axis on the App Store

Chrome

Vendor:GoogleLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:21.0.1180.82Supported Platforms:Android (4.0+), ChromeOS, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsDownload Chrome on the App Store

Dolphin

Vendor:MoboTapLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:5.4.1Supported Platforms:Android, iOSDownload Dolphin for Android

Maxthon

Vendor:Maxthon InternationalLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:1.3 build 5Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, OS X, WindowsDownload Maxthon on the App Store

Safari

Vendor:AppleLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:6.0Supported Platforms:iOS, OS X

Sleipnir

Vendor:Fenrir IncLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:2.1.2Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, OS X, WindowsDownload Sleipnir on the App Store

New operating system, new CPU architecture, new browsers. It's no surprise that the usual Web Browser Grand Prix test suite required an overhaul, too. Now let's take a quick look at the updated test setup and benchmark suite.