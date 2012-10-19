Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone?

Axis, Chrome, Dolphin, Maxthon, Safari, Sleipnir
iOS Web Browser Grand Prix Competitors
|Axis
Vendor:Yahoo!Layout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:1.1.3Supported Platforms:iOSDownload Axis on the App Store
Chrome
Vendor:GoogleLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:21.0.1180.82Supported Platforms:Android (4.0+), ChromeOS, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsDownload Chrome on the App Store
Dolphin
Vendor:MoboTapLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:5.4.1Supported Platforms:Android, iOSDownload Dolphin for Android
Maxthon
Vendor:Maxthon InternationalLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:1.3 build 5Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, OS X, WindowsDownload Maxthon on the App Store
Safari
Vendor:AppleLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:6.0Supported Platforms:iOS, OS X
Sleipnir
Vendor:Fenrir IncLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:2.1.2Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, OS X, WindowsDownload Sleipnir on the App Store
New operating system, new CPU architecture, new browsers. It's no surprise that the usual Web Browser Grand Prix test suite required an overhaul, too. Now let's take a quick look at the updated test setup and benchmark suite.
There is no choice of browsers on iOS. None. Every "browser" is just a sub-par Safari wrapper.
It's not like people buy iOS devices for the ability to tailor the device to their liking, after all- it's not called the "reality distortion field" for nothing.
Such condescension! What about people who actually like Android more? Or find its features more beneficial?
Not every Android user hates Apple.
And Ubuntu just release 12.10. This is a good time to have another Ubuntu Web Browser Grand Prix.
On iOS?