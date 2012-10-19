Trending

Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone?

Welcome to our first ever mobile Web Browser Grand Prix! How do Web browsers on iOS, the world's number-one tablet platform, compare? Today, Yahoo! Axis, Google Chrome, Dolphin, Maxthon, Apple Safari, and Sleipnir vie for supremacy on the third-gen iPad.

Benchmark Results: Page Load Time

Page Load Time Composite Score

Our page load time composite score is the geometric mean of the start time, uncached, and cached page load results. All test pages are saved and hosted from our local Web server, resulting in steadier iterations than live webpages.

Safari steals first place with the only page load time under two seconds. Maxthon surprisingly rides ahead of the pack at just over two seconds to become the runner-up. Dolphin takes third place at nearly 2.2 seconds, followed closely by Chrome and Sleipnir in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Yahoo! Axis is the last-place finisher, with a time of nearly 2.4 seconds.

Start Time

The Yahoo! homepage serves as the test page in our start time test. The test page is loaded in cache and each browser was started and stopped prior to testing. The start time test results are the average of three iterations.

Start times go to Apple Safari, followed by Maxthon in second place. Axis, Dolphin, Sleipnir, and Chrome all essentially take the same amount of time to start up and finish loading their homepages, tying for last place.

Load Time

A page on BBQ brisket from About.com, the Computer Parts & Components category on Amazon, a random popular question on Ask.com, the "free" section for Los Angeles on craigslist, my LinkedIn profile, and the Wikipedia entry for "Tom's Hardware" round out our page load time test pages. All page load time results are achieved by averaging five iterations.

Uncached

In order to achieve the uncached page load times, each browser's history and cache is cleared, and the browser closed then reopened between iterations.

Maxthon manages to beat out Apple's own Web browser by a slim margin in uncached page loads. Axis, Dolphin, and Sleipnir all basically tie for third place, with Google Chrome bringing up the rear about 0.35 seconds behind the pack.

Cached

When loading pages that are already in the browsing history, Chrome takes the lead at 1.3 seconds. Maxthon, Dolphin, and Safari practically tie for second place, running between 1.4 and 1.5 seconds. Sleipnir places third at 1.65 seconds, with Axis taking last place.

Drill Down

The charts below contain the uncached and cached page load times of all eight individual test pages for each browser.

Notes: Chrome's stand-out losses in uncached page loads are from About, Amazon, and, ironically, Google! Meanwhile, Yahoo! Axis has extra trouble loading Amazon, LinkedIn, and Wikipedia from cache.

Uncached

Cached

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • esrever 19 October 2012 11:59
    All of them are the same since apple doesn't give developers any freedom.
  • ksampanna 19 October 2012 12:10
    I mean, c'mon ... bt obviously
  • LuckyDucky7 19 October 2012 12:20
    Was this review even necessary?
    There is no choice of browsers on iOS. None. Every "browser" is just a sub-par Safari wrapper.

    It's not like people buy iOS devices for the ability to tailor the device to their liking, after all- it's not called the "reality distortion field" for nothing.
  • victorious 3930k 19 October 2012 13:50
    You may have forgotten the useful extra features category, where Chrome for iOS wins by MILES.
  • murzar 19 October 2012 14:08
    But Tom's Hardware, I hate Apple. What about Android?

    Such condescension! What about people who actually like Android more? Or find its features more beneficial?

    Not every Android user hates Apple.


  • barathn 19 October 2012 14:20
    I like the last paragraph
  • gamecube 19 October 2012 14:23
    I hope next week we see not only tablet review. I'm more interested in the phone part of Android.

    And Ubuntu just release 12.10. This is a good time to have another Ubuntu Web Browser Grand Prix.
  • 19 October 2012 15:41
    I'm curious what the benchmarks would be like if they installed the Nitrous Cydia tweak, which allows third party apps to use the Nitro engine. Any chance we can get a follow-up?
  • 19 October 2012 16:28
    no IE ?
  • amdfangirl 19 October 2012 16:33
    no IE ?

    On iOS?
