Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone?

JavaScript Composite Score

The JavaScript composite score is the geometric mean of the results from RIABench JavaScript, Google's modified version of Apple SunSpider, Mozilla Kraken, Google Octane, FutureMark Peacekeeper, and RightWare BrowserMark.

Safari absolutely wrecks the competition with its unsporting Nitro JavaScript engine advantage, nearly tripling the scores of the other iOS-based browsers. The third-party iOS browsers, which all share Safari's old JS engine, essentially tie for second place.

The charts below contain the individual results for each JavaScript performance benchmark.

Note: The single RIABench score that gets factored in to the JavaScript composite is derived from the geometric mean of all nine JavaScript RIABench tests.

RIABench

