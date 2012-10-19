Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone?

Benchmark Results: JavaScript Performance
JavaScript Composite Score
The JavaScript composite score is the geometric mean of the results from RIABench JavaScript, Google's modified version of Apple SunSpider, Mozilla Kraken, Google Octane, FutureMark Peacekeeper, and RightWare BrowserMark.
Safari absolutely wrecks the competition with its unsporting Nitro JavaScript engine advantage, nearly tripling the scores of the other iOS-based browsers. The third-party iOS browsers, which all share Safari's old JS engine, essentially tie for second place.
Drill Down
The charts below contain the individual results for each JavaScript performance benchmark.
Note: The single RIABench score that gets factored in to the JavaScript composite is derived from the geometric mean of all nine JavaScript RIABench tests.
There is no choice of browsers on iOS. None. Every "browser" is just a sub-par Safari wrapper.
It's not like people buy iOS devices for the ability to tailor the device to their liking, after all- it's not called the "reality distortion field" for nothing.
Such condescension! What about people who actually like Android more? Or find its features more beneficial?
Not every Android user hates Apple.
And Ubuntu just release 12.10. This is a good time to have another Ubuntu Web Browser Grand Prix.
On iOS?