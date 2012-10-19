Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone?

Benchmark Results: DOM And CSS Performance

DOM (Document Object Model)

We use the DOM Core subsection of the Dromaeo DOM tests to represent DOM performance in our final scoring. The Dromaeo results are an average of two iterations.

Again taking advantage of the off-limits Nitro JavaScript engine, Apple Safari smashes the competition in core DOM performance, nearly doubling the competing results. As with the JavaScript benchmarks, the third-party iOS-based Web browsers all essentially tie for second place.

CSS

Kaizoumark is a newcomer to the Web Browser Grand Prix. This CSS performance test outputs a collection of frame-per-second scores, one for each test and workload level. Our final Kaizoumark score is the sum of all FPS scores.

The CSS performance results are more or less a wash, with Axis showing a negligable lead and Chrome showing an indistinguishable loss. Due to the shared rendering engine of all iOS browsers (WebKit), CSS performance is basically going to be the same across the board.