Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone?

Benchmark Results: HTML5 Performance

HTML5 Composite Score

The HTML5 composite score is the geometric mean of the results from GUIMark HTML5, Asteroids HTML5 Canvas 2D Rendering And JavaScript Benchmark, HTML5 Canvas Performance Test, Impact HTML5 Benchmark, and Mandelbrot Set in HTML5.

Once again, Safari has a strong lead over the third-party browsers, nearly doubling their results. Only Maxthon shows a slight lead over the remaining third-party browsers, but even it cannot touch Safari. The rest of the competition practically ties for third place, though Dolphin lags behind a bit.

Drill Down

The charts below contain the individual HTML5 performance benchmark results.

Notes: We had to drop GUIMark2's Vector Charting Test because, for some reason, those tests will not run on Chrome. We substituted the GUIMark3 Vector Test in its place. A single GUIMark HTML5 score, which is included in our HTML5 composite score, is derived from the geometric mean of the three GUIMark HTML5 tests. We test using the FHD image setting in the Mandelbrot Set in HTML5 benchmark.

GUIMark HTML5

