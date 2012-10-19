Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone?

Benchmark Results: HTML5 Performance
HTML5 Composite Score
The HTML5 composite score is the geometric mean of the results from GUIMark HTML5, Asteroids HTML5 Canvas 2D Rendering And JavaScript Benchmark, HTML5 Canvas Performance Test, Impact HTML5 Benchmark, and Mandelbrot Set in HTML5.
Once again, Safari has a strong lead over the third-party browsers, nearly doubling their results. Only Maxthon shows a slight lead over the remaining third-party browsers, but even it cannot touch Safari. The rest of the competition practically ties for third place, though Dolphin lags behind a bit.
Drill Down
The charts below contain the individual HTML5 performance benchmark results.
Notes: We had to drop GUIMark2's Vector Charting Test because, for some reason, those tests will not run on Chrome. We substituted the GUIMark3 Vector Test in its place. A single GUIMark HTML5 score, which is included in our HTML5 composite score, is derived from the geometric mean of the three GUIMark HTML5 tests. We test using the FHD image setting in the Mandelbrot Set in HTML5 benchmark.
There is no choice of browsers on iOS. None. Every "browser" is just a sub-par Safari wrapper.
It's not like people buy iOS devices for the ability to tailor the device to their liking, after all- it's not called the "reality distortion field" for nothing.
Such condescension! What about people who actually like Android more? Or find its features more beneficial?
Not every Android user hates Apple.
And Ubuntu just release 12.10. This is a good time to have another Ubuntu Web Browser Grand Prix.
On iOS?