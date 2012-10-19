Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone?

Benchmark Results: HTML5 HWA And Security
HTML5 Hardware Acceleration
We had to use WebVizBench as the sole hardware acceleration benchmark for iOS because Pyschedelic Browsing and JSGameBench fail to run properly. These results are the average of two iterations.
Maxthon and Sleipnir tie for first place with a very minor lead over second-place finishers Axis, Chrome, and Safari. Dolphin again displays a very minor disadvantage, placing third. For all intents and purposes, HTML5 hardware acceleration performance will be the same on any iOS browser, although with all other factors being equal, Safari would most likely have an advantage on any real-world HTML5 pages due to the Nitro JavaScript engine.
Security
The BrowserScope Security test appears to still be valid, as most browsers continue to fail at least one of its 17 security checkpoints.
Not much happens, though. Again, since each iOS browser is essentially Safari in different clothes, it's no surprise that all iOS-based browsers earn the exact same score: 14.
There is no choice of browsers on iOS. None. Every "browser" is just a sub-par Safari wrapper.
It's not like people buy iOS devices for the ability to tailor the device to their liking, after all- it's not called the "reality distortion field" for nothing.
Such condescension! What about people who actually like Android more? Or find its features more beneficial?
Not every Android user hates Apple.
And Ubuntu just release 12.10. This is a good time to have another Ubuntu Web Browser Grand Prix.
On iOS?