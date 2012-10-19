Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone?

Benchmark Results: Standards Conformance
Conformance Composite Grade
Our conformance composite grade is achieved by dividing the results of each browser by the maximum score in each test, multiplying by 100, and averaging the different benchmark scores together.
Every iOS-based browser has identical conformance composite grades, save for Sleipnir. The Japanese browser would not get past ring zero on Facebook's ringmark, earning the unfortunate distinction of last place in standards conformance on iOS.
Drill Down
The charts below contain the results of each standards conformance benchmark.
Notes: The highest score in Ringmark is determined by the highest number of tests conducted among the competing browsers. All iOS-based browsers finish the conformance tests with the exact same result, except for Sleipnir.
There is no choice of browsers on iOS. None. Every "browser" is just a sub-par Safari wrapper.
It's not like people buy iOS devices for the ability to tailor the device to their liking, after all- it's not called the "reality distortion field" for nothing.
Such condescension! What about people who actually like Android more? Or find its features more beneficial?
Not every Android user hates Apple.
And Ubuntu just release 12.10. This is a good time to have another Ubuntu Web Browser Grand Prix.
On iOS?