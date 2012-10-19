Trending

Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone?

Welcome to our first ever mobile Web Browser Grand Prix! How do Web browsers on iOS, the world's number-one tablet platform, compare? Today, Yahoo! Axis, Google Chrome, Dolphin, Maxthon, Apple Safari, and Sleipnir vie for supremacy on the third-gen iPad.

Benchmark Results: Standards Conformance

Conformance Composite Grade

Our conformance composite grade is achieved by dividing the results of each browser by the maximum score in each test, multiplying by 100, and averaging the different benchmark scores together.

Every iOS-based browser has identical conformance composite grades, save for Sleipnir. The Japanese browser would not get past ring zero on Facebook's ringmark, earning the unfortunate distinction of last place in standards conformance on iOS.

Drill Down

The charts below contain the results of each standards conformance benchmark.

Notes: The highest score in Ringmark is determined by the highest number of tests conducted among the competing browsers. All iOS-based browsers finish the conformance tests with the exact same result, except for Sleipnir.

HTML5Test.com

The CSS3 Test

test262

ringmark

