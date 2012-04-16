Trending

The Complete iPad 3 Review: Retina Display, A5X, 4G LTE, And Camera

We're back with a more comprehensive review of Apple's new iPad 3, including new gamut benchmarks pitting the iPad 3 against an array of recent Android-based tablets. Is Apple's latest offering a disappointment to those expecting more—or a game-changer?

Taking An Infrared Camera To The iPad 3

Our Kintrex IRT0421 laser-targeting thermometer lets us measure surface temperature, but we can do even better with an infrared camera, which detects infrared energy and converts it into an electronic signal.

On the previous page, we created each heat map by taking nine samples on the front and back of the tablets. But those samples only represent individual pin points. The Flir i7 lets us visualize the entire device at 140x140 resolution, and with plus or minus two-degree accuracy.

We probably won't be using the i7 much moving forward, since its focus is fixed. However, the images themselves tell the story here. Apple's A5X is responsible for the hotspot observed during gaming sessions. (Link to view full thermal camera image gallery of the iPad 3.)

Look what happens when brightness is increased, below. The whole tablet's temperature (measured at the front and back) jumps by a significant margin. Though it's a worst-case scenario, this situation illustrates that concerns about heat are largely limited to 3D workloads with the screen's brightness cranked up as high as it'll go. On it's own, the Retina display is about as hot as human skin, whereas the iPad 2 is comparatively cool.

  • tomfreak 16 April 2012 12:24
    lol FAIL hard when I see keyboard are displayed on TV as well despite being docked and to make thigns worst one still need to carry the adapter around to plug HDMI......
    Reply
  • confish21 16 April 2012 12:38
    Really a solid tablet. Just wish the adapter and outrageous bills could disappear... Great Review!

    100 degrees is damn hot but I think the results are justified.
    Reply
  • confish21 16 April 2012 12:46
    its cool if I lick my finger for page turning right?
    Reply
  • hardcore_gamer 16 April 2012 13:08
    I'm waiting for an x86- Windows 8 tablet.
    Reply
  • aicom 16 April 2012 13:46
    Tomfreaklol FAIL hard when I see keyboard are displayed on TV as well despite being docked and to make thigns worst one still need to carry the adapter around to plug HDMI......+1 to the keyboard thing. But remember that most tablets (all?) don't have full size HDMI so you probably need a dongle 99% of the time anyway.
    Reply
  • tomfreak 16 April 2012 14:13
    HDMI port is not very thick, I still wonder whats keeping them from putting in on tablet.
    Reply
  • Maziar 16 April 2012 15:20
    Great article! very detailed.
    Reply
  • aicom 16 April 2012 15:25
    TomfreakHDMI port is not very thick, I still wonder whats keeping them from putting in on tablet.The port isn't all that's needed. There's also a bit of hardware around it for the socket that makes it a tad thicker and a stretch to fit in the chasis of tablets.
    Reply
  • alchemy69 16 April 2012 18:05
    "Typically, you're looking at a tablet from less than a foot away"

    Really?
    Reply
  • tomfreak 16 April 2012 18:37
    aicomThe port isn't all that's needed. There's also a bit of hardware around it for the socket that makes it a tad thicker and a stretch to fit in the chasis of tablets.looks like we gonna wait wide adoption for mini display port for TV then.
    Reply