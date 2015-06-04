JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

A Closer Look
We're testing three different configurations today, all of which employ JMicron's JMF670H controller and Nanya DDR3 DRAM. As mentioned, the JMF670H is a four-channel controller that supports a single DRAM package of up to 4Gb density.
The M.2 model with 512GB of Toshiba 15nm flash is by far the most exciting of the three. Not only do we get to experience the JMF670H controller, but we also get to test it with rare flash. After Computex, we expect several existing products to move over to Toshiba 15nm NAND without a public disclosure (not something we condone), accompanied by a handful of of new models (the right way to change up an existing drive).
This is a double-sided M.2 2280 configuration that you should see in Ultrabooks toward the end of this year.
Our second M.2 drive uses 128GB of L95B MLC+ flash. Adata purchases finished wafers and then packages the flash in-house to save some money. This 128GB model employs just two NAND flash packages, and fits the surface-mount components on a single-sided 2280 M.2 stick.
The third drive utilizes the JMicron JMF670H paired with Nanya DDR3 DRAM and Adata-packaged 16nm MLC+ flash. This model comes in a 2.5" form factor and uses four NAND packages.
Comparing Products Used in Testing
JMicron ES 128GB M.2
JMicron ES 256GB 2.5"
JMicron ES 512GB M.2
Wouldn't a much more appropriate comparison be the 1TB 2.5" 5400rpm drives that sell for about $50? 1TB HGST drive on newegg for $52(free ship) right now, first one i checked, so i didn't look for best price.
When you say, look we can buy a 128gb flash drive for only a 30% more then a 250gb 2.5inch hard drive....you vastly inflate storage the value of the ssd compared to hdd.
Dont get me wrong, would i want a $49 128gb ssd over a $35 250gb hhd as my only storage drive, yes! But, would i want the same ssd over a 1tb $52 drive as my only storage drive....no! Would i much rather have the $49 ssd AND the $52 drive as dual drives, YES!(well id much rather pay more then that and get both drives bigger tho ie 256gb and 2tb)
Sorry Tomshardware, you are blacklisted, and you need to earn your reputation back.
...and, by the way, this page took 40 seconds to load, and that without the crappy chart animations.
You really need to fire the dude who made the charts, fix the long load, and fix you resource hungry ads. You have a problem here.
The choice to compare low capacity sizes revolves around OEMs and the lowest priced products. Even though a 1TB 2.5" HDD represents a great value, the OEMs will always choose a low capacity size model that shaves a few dollars off the price.
A report came out last night that stated major OEMs are now buying 128GB SSDs at $50. Sadly, I didn't have that data when I wrote this article.