JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

A Closer Look

We're testing three different configurations today, all of which employ JMicron's JMF670H controller and Nanya DDR3 DRAM. As mentioned, the JMF670H is a four-channel controller that supports a single DRAM package of up to 4Gb density.

The M.2 model with 512GB of Toshiba 15nm flash is by far the most exciting of the three. Not only do we get to experience the JMF670H controller, but we also get to test it with rare flash. After Computex, we expect several existing products to move over to Toshiba 15nm NAND without a public disclosure (not something we condone), accompanied by a handful of of new models (the right way to change up an existing drive).

This is a double-sided M.2 2280 configuration that you should see in Ultrabooks toward the end of this year.

Our second M.2 drive uses 128GB of L95B MLC+ flash. Adata purchases finished wafers and then packages the flash in-house to save some money. This 128GB model employs just two NAND flash packages, and fits the surface-mount components on a single-sided 2280 M.2 stick.

The third drive utilizes the JMicron JMF670H paired with Nanya DDR3 DRAM and Adata-packaged 16nm MLC+ flash. This model comes in a 2.5" form factor and uses four NAND packages.

