Kingston HyperX Predator 480GB m.2 PCIe SSD Review

PCMark 8 Real-World Software Performance

For details on our real-world software performance testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

Scrolling through the various real-world workload results reveals a lot of variability. In truth, all of the PCIe-based M.2 products perform about the same until the workload becomes most taxing. The most strenuous test in this suite is Heavy Photoshop, and the difference between the best- and worst-performing products is 7.8 seconds.

The Predator 480GB performs well in Heavy Photoshop; it's second-best, in fact. The drive also fares well in the other tests, though at times it does surface at or near the lower end of the chart.