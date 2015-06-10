Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

80% Read Sequential Mixed Workload

Our mixed workload testing is described in detail here, and our steady state tests are described here.

Kingston's HyperX Savage 240GB fares well when it's reading and writing sequential data, but mixed workloads fall flat. We've observed the same performance from other Phison S10-controlled products, too. When testing Patriot's Ignite, we weren't sure if the 16nm MLC ONFi flash was causing our poor results or if the controller was to blame. The HyperX Savage uses Toshiba A19 MLC Toggle-mode NAND, so we can be fairly certain that the low sequential mixed workload performance isn't a flash issue.