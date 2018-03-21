Kolink Continuum KL-C1500PL PSU Review: Miner's Delight?

Unboxing Video

You won't find any accessories in the bundle besides a set of screws and some thumbscrews. There are no Velcro straps, zip ties, pouches, or even a power cable.

This unit requires a heavy-duty cable with a C19 coupler, and those are more expensive than C13-equipped ones. Kolink says it doesn't include a power cable because, in most cases, miners prefer to use their own cables. Moreover, by not providing a power cable, Kolink can push its price even lower. In any case, most of us don't have C19 cables lying around, so we asked Kolink for a solution. The company says there will be an option to buy the KL-C1500PL along with its power cable for €2 more, or around $2.50.

The following video shows us unboxing the Kolink KL-C1500PL.



