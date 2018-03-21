Trending

Kolink Continuum KL-C1500PL PSU Review: Miner's Delight?

By

Unboxing Video

You won't find any accessories in the bundle besides a set of screws and some thumbscrews. There are no Velcro straps, zip ties, pouches, or even a power cable.

This unit requires a heavy-duty cable with a C19 coupler, and those are more expensive than C13-equipped ones. Kolink says it doesn't include a power cable because, in most cases, miners prefer to use their own cables. Moreover, by not providing a power cable, Kolink can push its price even lower. In any case, most of us don't have C19 cables lying around, so we asked Kolink for a solution. The company says there will be an option to buy the KL-C1500PL along with its power cable for €2 more, or around $2.50.

The following video shows us unboxing the Kolink KL-C1500PL.


Comment from the forums
  • ozicom 22 March 2018 13:56
    "The problem we see is that all eight-pin connectors have the same pattern, making it possible to accidentally connect an EPS cable to a PCIe socket and vice versa." Well I had a fully modular PSU in past and you can't connect eight pin of EPS to PCIe because the sockets may look same but they're not. If you look closer on top left two sockets of black and blue eight pins the notches are not same so you can't connect it. But if you tried and connect it it's a problem of course.
    Reply