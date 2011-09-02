Trending

Universal Laptop Power Adapters For The Air, Road, And Wall

Are you tired of your notebook running out of power away from a wall wart? We're looking at three universal adapters able to get your battery charged again, whether you're on the road, in the air, or sitting down next to an AC plug.

Compatibility: Will It Work?

Duracell's compatiblity chart from Amazon

Will these adapters work with your notebook? That's hard to say definitively. Duracell doesn't publish a compatibility list on its Web site. Fortunately, if you hit Amazon, you'll find a small chart listing brands and corresponding tips.

Back of Duracell's Box

The back of the box spouts off a list of models, but that's no compatibility guarantee. There is a more complete list published in the included manual, but ideally, you'd know whether the adapter works with your notebook before you sink the cash on it. Well, we went ahead and scanned those pages so you can see for yourself.

Back of Kensington's Box

Kensington is just as vague, though you can find a compatibility list on its Web site. Again, that's hardly a clear-cut matrix of models, though.

Inside Flap of Targus' Retail Box

Targus publishes a short-hand compatibility list on the inside flap of its retail box, but the company's Web site is much more helpful. There is a guided search, similar to Kingston's and Crucial's memory configurator, that tells you exactly which adapter tip you need for your laptop and if it's offered.

If your notebook happens to be from one of  the top four vendors (Acer, HP, Dell, Lenovo), you probably don't have anything to worry about.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • shreeharsha 02 September 2011 14:08
    I actually thought they are going to release a standard for all the Laptop Power Adapters, one power adapter for all the notebooks. (only might be different wattages)
  • randomstar 02 September 2011 21:57
    I can not honestly tell you the number of friends, customers, and others that bought a non-dell power adapter for a dell unit, and found out that it will run the unit, with reduced performance, but will not charge. and paid lots of money. I keep a collection of actual dell power supplies 65w, 90w, 120w ,just to help out when that happens. funny thing , if you shop around you can get the real ones for less than the kingston, etc "universal"!
  • JohnnyLucky 02 September 2011 22:43
    It's a shame that there is no single International standard to go by. It would make things a lot simpler.
  • cadder 02 September 2011 22:46
    And even worse than that- between my daughter and I we've owned 3 Dell laptops, and each one uses a different power adapter and plug.
  • soccerdocks 03 September 2011 00:21
    cadderAnd even worse than that- between my daughter and I we've owned 3 Dell laptops, and each one uses a different power adapter and plug.
    That seems unusual. In my house we have 3 different laptops spanning 6 year purchase dates and they all have the exact same plug. Two of the laptops are Latitudes and the other is a Studio XPS. The only difference is that the Studio XPS came with a 130 watt adapter as opposed to 65 watt adapters for the Latitudes. So no gaming with that machine while plugged into the 65 watt adapters.
  • legacy7955 03 September 2011 00:40
    shreeharshaI actually thought they are going to release a standard for all the Laptop Power Adapters, one power adapter for all the notebooks. (only might be different wattages)
    Actually this sort of standard DOES exist in Europe for smart phones and cell phones, I'm not sure if it includes laptop or netbooks but it might. I'll have to search around.

    It seems the bottom line today is buy the OEM adapters if you want to play it safe.
  • mayankleoboy1 03 September 2011 01:34
    thats another lame article consecutively.
    come on Toms, get the BD benchies out already.
  • CaedenV 03 September 2011 02:43
    This is exactly why I don't understand dropping serious money into a laptop. Have a good desktop, and a cheap laptop/netbook/smartphone/tablet for your portable needs. Batteries only last 2-4 years with consistent use, so after 2-3 years you need a $150 battery, plus if your power brick is worn out then it is another $120 for that...
    So that $800 laptop then requires another $270 to run after 3 years? And this is assuming you don't drop the thing, or break it through normal wear and tear. And laptops do not age as gracefully as desktops because they are generally crap hardware to begin with. Much better to stick with a $300 laptop, and a decent desktop. The desktop will keep up with the times longer and will have less maintenance, while the laptop can be swapped out when need be.
  • 03 September 2011 07:26
    only quake 2.
  • simontay1984 03 September 2011 10:21
    My Toshiba Satellit Pro M30 is over 5 years old now and it still works fine. HDD and RAM has been upgraded. The battery went flat a long time ago and won't recharge.
    Instead of buying a new Lithium-Ion batt (that would only last about another 2 years anyway), I just use a 12V 7.2Ah Lead Acid connected to the PSU input when I don't have access to a mains supply for an extended period (e.g. on long train journey).

    It works cos the PSU output voltage is 15V so 12V is close enough.
